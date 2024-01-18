A BRIDE has shared her horror when she discovered her custom wedding dress design was stolen by AliExpress.

She revealed that she spent over $10,000 to get the wedding dress specially made.

5 Toni, a fitness influencer, showed off her custom-made wedding dress Credit: TikTok/newlynorton

5 She tried on a $200 Aliexpress dupe of her $10,000 wedding dress Credit: TikTok/newlynorton

Toni (@newlynorton), a fitness influencer, shared the video with over 300,000 TikTok followers.

After getting married, she was shocked to find a dupe of her dress on Aliexpress, complete with fake boobs.

“This is my five-figure custom wedding dress that I wore seven months ago,” she said, showing off the lacy piece.

After finding the dupe of her dress online, curiosity got the best of her and Toni pulled the plug on the purchase.

“This is the dupe from Aliexpress that I got in the mail for $200 and these are the biggest differences.”

Her dress included sheer, custom-made lace, weighed ten to fifteen pounds, and had real beading that took thousands of hours.

The Aliexpress dupe, however, was a completely different animal — not only was it lighter and less sheer but the main star of the show, the beads, were not the same quality at all.

With her actual dress, her designer included a custom-made corset and slip dress to wear underneath the sheer gown.

The dupe, however, didn’t come with all the inclusions.

“They don’t have that… underneath here is fake boobies so I just hope my boobs fit in it and the material is so thick, I’m guessing you can’t see anything underneath it,” she said.

Toni tried on the dupe dress and found herself disappointed, “Anybody that says the dupe looks better than the original is literally lying,” she said.

She took the dupe to her professional seamstress and explained that the pros said they could not fix it.

“Here’s my dress next to the dupe, next to each other they do look very very similar but when it gets on, it is apparent this is not the same dress,” she said.

People took to the comments to share their thoughts on the real dress versus the dupe.

Many agreed with her that the dupe couldn’t replace the real thing.

“No, your weeding dress is so beautiful and wonderfully stitched,” said one commenter.

“The lace is literally the color of your SKIN. They are trolling I promise.”

“I came here just to see what the real thing looked like … this is 19737363536 times better be fr,” agreed another.

“Anybody saying the dupe is better than the original is literally just hating cause huh,” said a third.

Some felt that while the dupe couldn’t hold a candle to the real thing, it was still a great option for those who didn’t have $10,000 lying around.

“Your dress is amazing but I’m sure very expensive. The dupe could be a good option for someone on a budget,” said one viewer.

5 She held up the real dress to show off the differences Credit: TikTok/newlynorton

5 Toni felt that the dupe couldn’t compare to the real thing Credit: TikTok/newlynorton