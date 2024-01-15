A MAN who tells lottery winners they are millionaires has revealed he could never enter himself.

Andy Carter has worked as a senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery for decades and said he doesn’t envy winners and cries during the calls.

Andy’s job is to advise major lottery winners for Camelot, process payments and provide long-term support to winners.

The devoted lottery employee has lifted the lid on the stories of some of the winners he encountered.

He told Business Insider: “As much as I’ve seen a lot of lottery winners, I haven’t won, haha — and I can’t even play.”

The lottery advisor claimed the ban is part of licensing conditions for running a lottery in the UK.

He added: “It wouldn’t be a good look if someone working for the lottery won the lottery. It would look a bit suspicious if I did.”

However, the employee said hearing winner’s stories of success is enough for him despite not being able to play.

Mr Carter said: “Now, as someone who likes to chat, and associate themselves with funny stories and successes, I think that if you can’t win then the very next best thing is speaking to people who do win every single day of your working life.

“And also, these people have come across their win through fair means. They haven’t come to it through dubious means or underhand behaviour.

“And it is just interesting to be around. It is fascinating.”

But other stories are less exciting – with people using the money to pay off debt and bills.

He said: “People have managed to not be evicted from their home because of it.

“I’ve had people who’ve sent family members off to the US for health treatment. Sometimes, I’ve shed a tear at the difference it can make.”

Despite witnessing over 2,000 becoming millionaires, he doesn’t envy them.

He explained: “Lots of people ask me whether I get jealous of the people I give millions to.

“Why? Because the issue with this job is it makes you think winning the lottery is normal and commonplace, and that’s just not true. Winning the lottery is wacky.

“So actually doing my job makes you think it’s normal to win, when really it’s so unusual.”

Being the voice behind the lottery win announcement is an honour for Andy.

And the dedicated worker said he is glad to be part of the happiest chapter in someone’s life.

He explained: “Doing this job, I just feel happy. You just feel like it helps people — you’ve been part of their life.

“If you’ve won the lottery, you will always remember that day, even in 30 years’ time.

“They might not remember my name, but they’ll remember that this guy came round and sat with them, had a cup of tea and talked them through it, and told them it’ll all be okay. That’s quite nice.”

But other stories are not that successful.

It comes as a man who scooped £2.8million on the Lotto ended up in court over just £400 after he blew all the cash in a lavish spending spree.

Mike Antonucci, an antique dealer, won the eye-watering sum when he got his hands on the golden ticket in 1995.

Elsewhere, a former jailbird who hit the lottery jackpot revealed he spent more than half of it on real estate but he still lives with his parents.

Reformed drug and gambling addict Kursat Yildirim, 43, known as Chico, turned his life around after winning £8.7 million in the German lottery last year.