



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at [email protected].

If I can’t feel my compression socks hugging my legs when I’m hiking or playing sports, I don’t feel balanced, and I’ve seen it impact my mental game. Recently, I’ve been playing a lot of softball and while I don’t have the same scary bat I used to (I need to work on my core strength), I make up for it with speed around the bases and in the outfield. I’m not saying I’m fast because of my socks, but lately, I’ve been wearing Bombas men’s compression socks, and it’s the most comfortable I’ve felt during a game.

Bombas Men’s Everyday Compression Socks, $28 at Bombas

[$28; bombas.com]

What compression socks do is regulate blood flow and pressure in the legs by providing a light, evenly distributed squeeze. The Bombas men’s compression socks, in my experience, are a good middle ground between the big sports brands’ compression socks and high-quality dress socks. At a 15-20 Mmhg (millimeters of mercury) compression level, which more-or-less denotes a medium amount of squeeze, they’re snug, but they’re far easier to put on and take off, especially around the heel and ankle, than so many others I’ve used.

It’s not just the squeeze and the positioning that are comfortable, it’s the material and stitching as well. Bombas men’s compression socks are spun from temperature-regulating, extra-long staple cotton. This type of cotton is less common than the stuff in the average men’s T-shirt because it’s harder to grow, but it feels softer against the skin while remaining durable and shrinking very little in the dryer. Add the honeycomb arch support in the midfoot and the Y-stitched heel to cradle the back of the foot, and it’s off to the races.

At $28 per pair ($84 for a three-pack), these socks are on the pricey side but they’re still surprisingly popular. With nearly 10,000 reviews that average 4.5 stars, other customers have shouted their praises for their breathability, their style, and their staying power throughout the work day. For me personally, it’s the comfort, simple design, and superior material that make them worth it, especially after constantly finding holes in my cheaper compression socks, which caused discomfort and mental blocks during games.

Beyond sports, wearing compression socks offers health benefits that truly may lead to improved performance. It’s the squeeze they provide that helps with venous issues, like circulation and pooling, and also works to decrease and even prevent swelling. Because of that, the socks go far beyond athletics.

A quick glance through the product reviews paints a much larger picture of how people use their Bombas compression socks. For example, somebody mentioned how the socks soothe their tired legs after working on their feet all day. Another said they like wearing the socks after working out their legs at the gym. One person went as far as sharing the relief they felt from these socks after having torn both of their calves.

Needless to say, this is a complete sock, and one I’m glad to wear on the field. There’s support everywhere you look, and that’s really what has been keeping my lower extremities happy during my softball games.

I recommend the Bombas men’s compression socks in the knee-high length for athletes, runners, or anybody who deals with leg swelling, but the brand also offers calf-height and ankle socks in its compression collection starting at $20 per pair.

Bombas Men’s Everyday Compression Socks, $28 at Bombas