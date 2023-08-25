A WOMAN has shared how she transformed her dull kitchen on the cheap and people are stunned.

Bekah Bloomfield explained that she used a £10 bargain buy from B&Q to give her kitchen counters a modern makeover.

For just £30 in total, Bekah was able to give her plain kitchen a much needed overhaul, leaving many open-mouthed.

Posting her home transformation on social media, the DIY enthusiast shared her clip with the caption ‘£30 and a bit of DIY for a whole new look.’

She explained: “£30 for new worktops, obsessed.”

At the start of the short clip, Bekah showed off her D-C-Fix which she nabbed from B&Q.

Rather than forking out for a brand new worktop, Bekah decided to take on the project herself, using the vinyl wrap to cover her dull worktops and give them a fabulous freshen up.

We then saw the young woman covering her work surfaces with the vinyl and her partner later got involved too to help do the edges.

Thrilled at her cheap but chic job, Bekah proudly shared a before and after look at her work surfaces.

The wooden-effect vinyl wrap gave her kitchen a much-needed glow up, so it’s no surprise that Bekah’s TikTok clip, which was posted under the username @bekahbloomfield, has clearly impressed many.

The video has quickly amassed 28,600 views and almost 1,000 likes.

Social media users were left stunned at Bekah’s makeover and were eager to praise the DIY job in the comments.

One person said: “This is lovely – really upgrades it!

“You have a stunning looking kitchen.”

Another added: “Looks stunning!”

Whilst someone else asked: “Easy to do? cutting round sinks etc?”

To this, Bekah confirmed: “Fairly easy! Takes a bit of patience.”

If you fancy giving this a go, there are a variety of different colours and styles of the self-adhesive film available from B&Q.

Prices range from £3.75 per metre, or £7.50 a roll, making it a much more affordable alternative than getting the professionals in.

