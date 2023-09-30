THE Last Of Us is the video game that always freaked me out the most.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by zombies infected by a mutated fungus, it was the ultimate fight for survival.

6 We were terrified at the new The Last Of Us horror attraction at Universal Studios Credit: Universal Orlando

6 Every year Universal Studios celebrates Halloween Horror Nights Credit: Getty

Little did I know that one day I would be standing face to face with a snarling Clicker, as a Bloater makes its way towards me in the darkness.

I’d always thought I would survive this kind of thing, but instead I stand glued to the spot screaming until my friend drags me away.

Stepping out into the warm breeze, gratefully, we were back in sunny Florida, but with horror houses themed on Chucky, Stranger Things and The Exorcist: Believer, we were far from safe.

This is Halloween Horror Nights, an annual celebration of this traditionally eerie time of year, horror movies and all things spooky that takes place at Universal Studios, Florida.

And it’s a scream.

By day, Universal Studios is awash with cheerful Minions, wild rollercoasters and, of course, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

However, by night, a fog blows over the park, transforming it into a petrifying party — and it’s a lot of fun.

Halloween Horror Nights has been at Universal Orlando Resort for 32 years and this is no run-of-the-mill fright night.

The creative team behind the event work alongside TV, film and, now, video game studios to design the ultimate immersive experience for guests.

As well as the scares and jumps, the 10 haunted houses have detailed props, scenes and Easter eggs that only true fans will spot.

Hit Netflix show Stranger Things makes a return this year with a house themed solely on the fourth series.

This meant coming face to face with evil demon Vecna – which gave me thrills and chills at the same time, which I guess is the point.

The Last Of Us marks the first ever horror house based on a computer game.

It takes the immersive houses to another level, as gamers used to controlling the characters become the protagonists themselves in the exact scenes they have played at home.

The Last Of Us writer, Neil Druckmann, was at the launch event in Orlando.

Growing up in Miami, he said he used to attend Halloween Horror Nights as a kid, so it was a dream come true to help design a house based on his creation.

Another first for Halloween Horror Nights was The Exorcist: Believer house, which acts as a living trailer for the upcoming horror flick that hits cinemas in five days’ time.

6 The Chucky themed haunted house was terrifying Credit: Universal Orlando

6 The Wizarding World Of Harry Potter is another massive attraction the kids will love Credit: Alamy

Never before have movie fans been able to step inside a film prior to its release.

This one was the most terrifying house of the night, too.

Deranged children leaping out of bedroom wardrobes — that’s scarier than a pack of zombies.

As well as the Halloween attractions, the park takes on a street party atmosphere, with pop-up food trucks and bars, selling a spooky-themed menu, of course.

You can also ride a rollercoaster or two during the night, including Rip Ride Rockit, which is even better in the dark.

In the morning, everything is right in theme park world again.

We’re staying at Loews Sapphire Falls Resort, a Universal hotel just a few minutes from the theme parks via the sort of glamorous water taxi you can imagine George Clooney heading out to dinner in.

The huge breakfast buffet is just what we need after 12,000 steps the night before.

If you are planning a holiday to Orlando, autumn is one of the best times to go.

As well as Halloween Horror Nights from September 1 to November 4, Virgin Atlantic Holidays have some great deals.

Hanging out by the hotel’s huge lagoon pool is tempting, but Universal Orlando has three parks: Universal Studios, Universal Islands Of Adventure and the Volcano Bay Water Theme Park.

Bonkers food

Today, we’re headed to the Islands of Adventure.

If you’re already missing the Halloween fun, there is plenty to scream about here, starting at Jurassic Park.

It’s the movie’s 25th anniversary this year, so celebrate on the mighty Jurassic World VelociCoaster, a 155ft tall rollercoaster that roars to speeds of 70mph.

It’s the park’s hottest new ride and after an adrenalin-packed two minutes, you can cool off on the Jurassic Park River Adventure, a classic water-based attraction featuring an 85ft drop.

A trip to Orlando is always magic, but even more so at the Wizarding World Of Harry Potter.

There are five themed attractions, including the brilliant Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, which combines high speeds and comedy to magical effect.

Board the Hogwarts Express at Hogsmeade, the park’s Harry Potter-themed land, and you’ll find yourself back at the sister park, Universal Studios.

There is no sign of any zombies this time, but mischief is still in the air at the new Minion Land.

This area is dedicated to the cheeky characters and has a new attraction, ­Villain-Con Minion Blast.

With a special blaster, we must prove our villain prowess, shooting bananas and freeze rays at targets on a moving screen.

Lunch had to be at the Minion Café, which offers bonkers food, including Minion Potato Tots and Chocolate bananas.

For a sugar fix, go for the Minion drink – a brightly coloured concoction that looks, and presumably tastes, like Minions!

As we leave, tonight’s crowd of horror thrill-seekers are waiting to enter the dark side.

Soon Halloween will preside over the park and screams can be heard all the way to Universal Citywalk, the resort’s dining and nightlife hub.

I envy the innocent souls as they prepare to make their way through the horror houses, but after drinks, we end up doing karaoke until the early hours.

That’s the most horrific scene of all.

6 The new Minion Land is zombie free and great for young kids Credit: 2012 Universal Orlando

6 Soon Halloween will preside over the park Credit: Universal Orlando