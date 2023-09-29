WHILE many people celebrate weight loss, one woman has been delighted to have actually gained a few extra pounds.

There was a time when she was super skinny but has since seen the benefits of adding on a bit of weight.

3 TikTok user Sarahb.fit used to be super skinny Credit: TikTok/sarahb.fit

3 She is proud not to have thigh gap anymore Credit: TikTok/sarahb.fit

She was also happy to kiss goodbye to what many consider to be the covetable thigh gap.

Sarah (@sarahb.fit), who has 52,000 followers, even felt it was something to be proud of.

Standing 5′ 5″ tall, she used to be very slim indeed.

“I used to weigh less than 100lbs,” she said in her post.

In her video, she was dressed for her workout on a treadmill.

She wore a sports top, gym shorts, and sneakers.

But first, she had a small job she had to attend to.

Using a stick deodorant, she rubbed it onto her inner thighs.

“Been using it for a month now and I love it.”

Gaining weight meant there was some chaffing and rubbing in certain parts.

That might be seem a sign of failure for some, but not Sarah.

She had another take on it altogether.

“No more thigh gap is something I’m so proud of.”

Commenters found comfort in her post.

“Omg I thought I was the only one who suffered from chafing on the treadmill,” said one person.

Another said: “I need to know all the best friction rubs because I literally won’t wear shorts to thy gym of chafing.”