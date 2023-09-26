DANNY Dyer says he was skint after making too many “bad films” and barely had the money for petrol when he landed his EastEnders role.

The talented actor, 46, who is known for his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders, has been in a series of films, from Human Traffic to Heat and The Football Factory.

But one of his ‘shit films,’ named Run For Your Wife, made just £602 in its opening weekend.

Danny said: “I was on my a*se. I was f*****.

“I had made too many bad films. I’d had my shot and made some good stuff. I had resorted to going to nightclubs and waving off balconies.

“That chips away at your soul that I’ll tell ya. Where do you go from there?”

Danny continued to say that he “couldn’t put his kids through school” at the time.

He added: “I f*cked it. I got a call from Dominic Treadwell Collins who asked me to come for a meeting.

“I had just about petrol money to get there. I swear to god I was on my a*se. He told me about this part – Alpha male who wears a pink dressing gown.

“And his first storyline is going to be about his son coming out to him as gay and you just put your arm around him and tell him you love him.

“I said ‘wow you f****** get me.’ I thought I’m going to come in and chase Phil about. Six months or maybe a year. You can’t take Phil on.

“But no he said take over the Queen Vic and come with a family. They didn’t know I was skint.”

Danny opened up on his daughter Dani Dyer’s past relationships at the BFI event he was attending too.

He said: “My Dani has bought home some f****** t****. Sitting at my table on a Sunday, eating my leg of lamb.”

He added: “So I have softened – you can’t tell your children who to fall in love with. You have to go with the the f****** flow.

“And then she bought home Jarrod Bowen. I earnt him. He is a real amazing man.

“So yeah… if all my dreams could come true… all I f****** want is for a man – or woman, whatever – to worship the f****** ground my daughter walks on.”

Dani is now dating footballer Jarrod Bowen and the pair share adorable twins together.

She also has a son named Santiago with her ex Sammy Kimmence, who she welcomed in January 2021.

Danny Dyer was speaking at the BFI for the Acting Hard (Working Class Masculinity in British Cinema) season