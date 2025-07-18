Being in the C-suite is a high-pressure job with long hours, board responsibilities, and intense scrutiny. But what is it like to be a top executive when you’re off the clock?

Fortune’s series, The Good Life, shows how up-and-coming leaders spend their time and money outside of work.

Today, we meet Ed Fuller, the 35-year-old founder and CEO of the marketing agency, Media Bodies.

Fuller fell into the world of marketing by accident. He started at Uproot, heading up brand partnerships and celebrity endorsements—mainly, he admits, to score free tickets to summer music festivals. “I did end up getting about 50 of them,” Fuller says. “But I also had my lightbulb moment for Media Bodies.”

It wasn’t just that everyday creators were suddenly becoming influencers and moving the needle for brands. He also noticed founders were doing something else too: travelling, networking, and pursuing creative experiences under the guise of ‘work’. He wanted in.

So he used his spare time to land his own clients, and soon started side-hustling for American Express, managing its U.K. Facebook page.

“In the initial stages, I completely made it up as I went, licensing music from Warner and Universal to get tracks from the likes of Michael Buble and Jessie J to drive engagement across AMEX’s Facebook page,” he adds.

But that one client gave him the confidence—and the cash flow—to launch Media Bodies in 2013.

Since then, the company has gone from a solo operation to a 30-person team, with over 100 brands on its roster and four straight years of 100% growth. Clients have ranged from football legend Thierry Henry to MrBeast and Zoe Sugg, the company claims. Last year, it bagged the U.K. Government’s Made in the U.K., Sold to the World award which celebrates the global success of small British businesses.

Now, Fuller splits his time between London and Barcelona, leads a fully remote team, and has—full circle—built a life that includes the travel and creative freedom that first drew him to the industry.

The finances

What’s been the best investment you’ve ever bought?

I’ve invested over $100k in getting training and internal onboarding and upskilling resources from some of the best industry experts, and that has skyrocketed the company’s growth.

And the worst?

I wouldn’t say this was a bad investment, just bad timing.

I was in the process of starting up another sport-tech app business, but it was just when Media Bodies was really taking off.

Ultimately, it was a case of stretching myself too thin and risking both, so I shelved that project for some time in the future to focus on Media Bodies.

How do you commute to work?

We have a hybrid working arrangement, so some days, I simply walk one room over into my home office.

The days we go into the office, if I’m heading to the local office, I’ll walk it, or if we’re heading down to a different branch, I’ll take the train.

What personal finance advice would you give your 20-year-old self?

Get an accountant. You’ll save a lot more time and money than you will trying to figure out everything yourself.

Don’t try to start a business with just interns. Invest in surrounding yourself with knowledgeable people so you can learn to lead better.

Invest in quality. Whether it’s a tool that improves your productivity, hardware, or even material things like shoes or clothes, you’ll save so much time and money in the long run even if the costs seem steep at first.

What’s the one subscription you can’t live without?

Spotify. I’m a big music fan, and listen to a lot of podcasts for work and general self-improvement! It’s the perfect balance of something that serves my needs for business and pleasure.

Where’s your go-to wristwatch from?

Raymond Weil.

The necessities

How do you get your daily coffee fix?

I don’t drink coffee!

What about eating on the go?

I always try to eat healthy. Since we work hybrid, eating on the go isn’t often, maybe once or twice a week. And in those cases, I’ll probably get something like a salad bowl. I tend to prefer Asian food (Japanese, Vietnamese, or Thai) because they tend to have more nutritious options and I generally really enjoy the cuisine!

Where do you buy groceries?

When in the U.K., a Sainsbury’s, or if I’m in Barcelona, Mercadona.

Where do you shop for your work wardrobe?

My go-to brands for my work wardrobe are Reiss or Boggi Milano.

Are you the proud owner of any futuristic gadgets?

The closest might be an Oura ring. I got it to help track my sleep and anxiety.

It’s definitely been an interesting investment. It’s great to add perspective to how the body and mind are connected and identify personal patterns so I can make more mindful decisions and choices that are suitable specifically for my biology instead of following more generic wellness advice.

The treats

How do you unwind from the top job?

Physical movement is a must for me! Whether it’s the gym, a run, a swim, or a hike, I find staying active or just getting out in nature is a great way to unwind.

I also like to practise meditation, or watch sport and sport documentaries!

What’s the best bonus treat you’ve bought yourself?

Probably a really nice sound system for my home.

Take us on holiday with you, what’s next on your vacation list?

I travel for work quite often, so I get a little taste of different cultures and cities on and off.

But my next vacation spots are Morocco and New York later in the year.

I’m really keen to soak up the history, culture, and landscapes of both—they are guaranteed to be unique but rich experiences!

