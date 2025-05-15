Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he will fight till reservation is extended to private educational institutions while speaking in Darbhanga, Bihar.

“I will demand for reservations in private institutions. I will make sure you are not distracted from your focus and you get your rights. You all have to understand your strength,” Gandhi said.

Further, Gandhi said, “I asked PM Modi in the Parliament that you have to conduct a caste census. Due to pressure and fear of public, he announced caste census in India but the truth is that he is against caste census and the Constitution. This government only cares about Adani and Ambani, not about you.”

Earlier, the Congress MP was stopped by police on his way to Ambedkar hostel in Darbhanga, where he was scheduled to interact with students.

