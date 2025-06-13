Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most kids learn their first business lesson behind a lemonade stand. I learned mine by silently observing everything my Dad did; a true businessman through and through.

My Dad spent his career in finance and leadership, ultimately serving as CEO of an agricultural company doing $1 billion in annual sales and chairing the American Egg Board in Chicago. Another interesting part of his background comes from his two-year volunteer service mission in Argentina, and lead guitarist and singer in a rock band!

He grew up in the 60s and 70s in Long Beach, California, and raised four kids in Orange County, CA, while having business experience all over the U.S. That unique résumé turned our dinner table into the world’s most fascinating MBA program.

Between bites of omelettes (his company sold eggs) and bacon, he’d share business leadership lessons through stories of his experiences at work.

Most importantly, Dad lived every principle he preached. He didn’t only teach business; he modeled high character. When we visited their headquarters with him, we watched him walk through the warehouse and speak Spanish with all the workers there, building relationships and checking on his people. He’d then be able to switch gears and get into a board room for a large acquisition meeting, all without changing who he was.

His example shaped the way I lead and, later, parent my five children. So this Father’s Day, I’m distilling three lessons he modeled so consistently that they’ve become the operating system for my business ventures and, more importantly, my busy family of seven.

Lesson #1. Kindness wins

Dad never believed that old saying, “nice guys finish last.” From the farm workers to the C-suite executives, he spoke to everyone with the same steady respect. And that wasn’t a tactic he switched on for business; it’s just who he is.

“You don’t have to be selfish to win and get to the top,” he’d always say. That made me understand that people feel valued, while respect naturally lowers friction in teams and raises results — a simple cause and effect.

I bring the same approach to my companies. We screen for character as carefully as skill, and we track how well teammates help one another, not just how they affect the bottom line. When people know they can raise a concern without blame, we resolve issues before they grow costly.

When business vendors see that we honor every agreement, they call us first when supplies are tight. Treating people well is a life motto that actually leads to business growth, because your people are your greatest assets in business.

At home, the rule stays the same. Our kids thank referees, greet the school custodian, and mail thank-you notes to their grandparents and neighbors. They’re starting to see that genuine courtesy comes back around — in friendships, in opportunities, and in the way they feel about themselves. That’s not charity; that’s how you build a life with a strong foundation.

Lesson #2. Wife comes first

When my mother was diagnosed with a rare, fast-progressing form of Parkinson’s at the young age of 60, Dad stepped down from day-to-day operations without a second thought. Friends called it “early retirement.”

He called it “loving my bride.” He learned her medication schedule, how to interpret her struggling sentences, adapted their daily schedule to accommodate her needs and still finds ways to take her on dates and occasional trips. Seeing him take care of my mom reinforces how important a strong marriage relationship is. That steady devotion reminds me that success in business is hollow if the person who believed in you first is relegated to second place in your life.

His example redefines life’s priorities for me and my younger sisters. Dad chose Mom over the boardroom; he showed us what strength really looks like: presence, patience and even some humor during the hard times.

That model now guides decisions I make as a husband and as the father of five active kids. Date nights for the following month go on the calendar before I accept business appointments. If my wife calls or texts during work, I’m going to check what she needs and reply. Children are definitely watching. They know my wife and I don’t have a perfect relationship, but they also know it’s our most important relationship. And that makes their world just a little more secure.

Put your spouse first, and you give your kids a living master class in long-term commitment. They’ll carry that lesson into their marriages and workplaces long after the Father’s Day cards are recycled. That’s the legacy my Dad handed me, and it’s the one I’m determined to pass on.

Lesson #3. Be present for your kids

Before he was a well-known CEO, he was simply my Dad. I never wondered whether he’d show up to a game. He’d roar into the driveway still wearing dress shoes, loosen his tie, grab his catcher’s mitt and catch my fastballs until the sun went down.

The next night, he’d be rebounding and passing me shots as I practiced hundreds of free throws and three-pointers on the basketball court. That willingness to invest in my hobbies said, “I’m here, and you matter.” That message still echoes louder than any pep talk he could’ve given me.

Now it’s my turn. We’ve got five kids, each playing one to two sports at a competitive level, and one guiding rule: if they’re competing, I’m in the crowd cheering for them. Client calls and appointments can come anytime, but not during their games. When an email dings while my daughter steps up to the free-throw line, the inbox waits.

Inside my businesses, we mirror the rhythm, family-friendly office hours, outcome goals, and “kids-welcome” during breaks. Most wealth management firms expect 50-60 hours from each employee. Our offices are open 8 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday.

Yet productivity hasn’t fallen; loyalty and commitment have skyrocketed. People protect a workplace that protects their families and their personal lives. I’m playing the same long game, hoping one day my kids (and employees) will pass it forward — and challenge their teams to do the same.

Stitching the values together

Kindness at the office, devotion to my wife, and hands-on parenting aren’t three random slogans to be written in an article or spoken on a stage; they’re gears in the same flywheel. Treat people right at work, and you come home with empathy instead of exhaustion. Guard your marriage, and your mind stays clear enough to bet on bold ideas. Show up for your kids, and you sharpen the patience and time management that make your clients feel seen.

Everyone notices. Business relationships make sure to take great care of us. Teammates show up before work “officially” starts in the morning. My kids and wife know that we carve out family time for meals, vacations and important family events… and that precious time won’t get compromised for any kind of business opportunity.

Passing the torch

Father’s Day lasts a Sunday; fatherhood runs year-round. Even if you didn’t grow up with a dad like mine, you can still run his playbook starting tomorrow morning. Thank the back-office hero nobody sees or acknowledges. Circle a date night with your spouse and defend it like it’s the most important night in the world. Plant yourself on the sidelines or the bleachers and cheer until your voice cracks.

The market may pay for speed and clap for your hustle and grind, but it never forgets character. Neither will your kids. So let’s lead with both and give the next generation a reason to say, “I wish every entrepreneur had a dad like mine.”