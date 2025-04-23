



A man says ChatGPT saved his life after the AI chatbot urgently advised him to go to the hospital—where doctors reportedly told him he “would’ve lost an organ.” On April 18, X user Flavio Adamo shared his experience with ChatGPT after experiencing unusual pain. Initially dismissing the discomfort as minor, he went to bed expecting it to pass. ChatGPT literally saved me. Last night I wasn’t feeling great, nothing dramatic just a bit off. I Ignored it and went to bed Woke up with stronger pain but stayed calm

Out of curiosity I typed my symptoms into ChatGPT

It said: “Go to the hospital. NOW” Kinda dramatic I thought… pic.twitter.com/wRZAQR0Bsy — Flavio Adamo (@flavioAd) April 18, 2025

However, when he woke up the next morning with more intense symptoms, he decided to consult ChatGPT out of curiosity. After inputting his symptoms, the AI responded with a clear and urgent warning: “Go to the hospital. NOW.” While initially skeptical of what he considered an overly dramatic response, he noted that ChatGPT had never reacted this strongly before. As his pain intensified, he took the advice seriously and sought medical attention. At the hospital, doctors confirmed the seriousness of his condition. “Won’t go into details but doctors said if I had arrived 30 mins later I would’ve lost an organ,” Adamo wrote. The user did not share specifics about the diagnosis but credited ChatGPT’s prompt intervention with potentially saving his life. “ChatGPT literally saved me,” he declared. The post has since gone viral, prompting Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT’s parent company OpenAI, to share his well wishes to the user. “Really happy to hear!” Altman wrote. Originally published on Latin Times