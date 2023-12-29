IAN WRIGHT has named the “top level” striker Arsenal need to sign in January following their 2-0 defeat to West Ham.

The Gunners missed the opportunity to go back to the top of the Premier League table despite dominating and having 30 shots in goal during the match.

2 Ian Wright has urged Arsenal to sign Victor Osimhen Credit: Getty

2 He was the top scorer in the Serie A last season Credit: Rex

The front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli misfired with the Gunners wasting opportunities before Tomas Soucek’s 13th minute opener.

The Gunners rained shots down on West Ham’s goal in response, with Saka going closest by hitting the post.

But overall, Alphonse Areola did not have to do much to keep the Gunners at bay.

Mikel Arteta admitted afterwards that his side had been wasteful in front of goal and cited West Ham’s sharp finishing as the difference.

And Ian Wright says that if the Gunners are tow in the title this year, signing a striker is essential.

He told Premier League productions after the game: “The calibre of player Arsenal need right now i somebody who hits the ground running, a top end striker, like the [Victor] Osimhens of this world… that level of striker.

“If Arsenal want to do it now they’re going to need that level of goalscorer who will slot in straight away.

“That’s what they probably need now. I don’t think any Arsenal fan will look at the game and not see that we need a killer in front of goal.”

FREE BETS – BEST BETTING OFFERS & NEW CUSTOMER BONUSES

Arteta was asked about potential reinforcements in January and said: “What we have is the players that we have, it’s the players that I love the most.

“What we have to do is try to get better situations, and more training, put them there and raise their confidence and that’s it because they have done it.

“‘If we don’t score goals in thirty shots, we have to do fifty or sixty to try to score, it’s the only thing.

“I cannot imagine a game that you have more dominance, more touches in the box, less situations of the opponents against a really good West Ham side, but today wasn’t enough to win the game.”

Arsenal have been linked extensively with the £100million Brentford striker Ivan Toney – who is set to return from his betting ban in January.