MADRID (Reuters) -Spain’s Iberdrola has appointed the chief of its U.S. subsidiary Avangrid, Pedro Azagra Blazquez, as new group chief executive, replacing current CEO Armando Martinez Martinez, the power utility company said on Tuesday.

The change comes as Europe’s largest utility has expanded its focus on the United States, which it sees as a key market for its renewables operations and grid business.

Azagra Blazquez held different positions at the company, including as strategy and M&A chief.

