Rocky Dhillon wasn’t afraid when he swallowed the capsule in a Mexican clinic last November.

He was hoping it would be the last “trip” he would ever go on, one that would do something two courses of traditional detox couldn’t — cure him of his addiction to cocaine, alcohol and Percocet, an opioid-based pain reliever.

“Within half an hour I was, like, I was gone … into a different dimension,” recalls Dhillon, a 43-year-old Cree and East Indian man from Winnipeg.

His life flashed before his eyes.

“I was crying, I was mad, I was sad, I was going through so much, so much. It took me to really dark, dark traumas that I buried inside me.”