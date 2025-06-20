Hong Kong’s anti-corruption agency has charged two more people, including a former warehouse manager, for allegedly defrauding the ParknShop supermarket chain out of more than HK$3.2 million (US$407,642) in wages through fraudulent work records.

The Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) announced on Friday that it had levelled a charge of conspiracy to defraud against former ParknShop employee Cheng Cheuk-kei, 42, and 27-year-old Lau Tsz-pan, who worked as a contractor for the supermarket.

The latest charges bring the total number of people prosecuted for the alleged conspiracy to six.

An ICAC spokesman said the latest prosecutions were made possible after some of the four defendants previously charged with the same offence indicated their intention to plead guilty and assisted in the investigation.

The duo were released on bail pending their appearance at Sha Tin Court on June 24. The prosecution will apply to transfer the case to the District Court.