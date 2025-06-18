The U.S. immigration officials say they have arrested 84 people who were unlawfully in the country during a raid at a southwest Louisiana racetrack.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said Tuesday it raided the Delta Downs Racetrack, Hotel and Casino in Calcasieu Parish on Monday alongside other state and federal agencies, including the FBI and the U.S. Border Patrol.

The raid occurred despite a recent Trump administration directive for immigration officers to pause arrests at farms, restaurants and hotels due to concerns over the economic impact of aggressive enforcement.

Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff and the main architect of Trump’s immigration policies, has pushed ICE to aim for at least 3,000 arrests a day, up from about 650 a day during the first five months of Trump’s second term.

ICE said authorities had “received intelligence” that businesses operating at the racetrack’s stables employed “unauthorized workers” who were then targeted in the raid.

“These enforcement operations aim to disrupt illegal employment networks that threaten the integrity of our labour systems, put American jobs at risk and create pathways for exploitation within critical sectors of our economy,” said Steven Stavinoha, U.S. Customs and Border Protection director of field operations in New Orleans, in a written statement.

‘Our economy runs on immigrants’

A spokesperson said Delta Downs “complies fully” with federal labour laws.

“To our knowledge, no Delta Downs team members were involved in this matter,” said David Strow, a spokesperson for Boyd Gaming Corporation which owns the racetrack, in an emailed statement. “We will co-operate with law enforcement as requested.”

In the past few weeks, ICE has engaged in other large-scale raids across Louisiana. On May 27, the agency raided a federally funded flood-reduction project in New Orleans and reported arresting 15 Central American workers. And the agency said it arrested 10 Chinese nationals working at massage parlours in Baton Rouge during a June 11 raid.

Rachel Taber, an organizer with the Louisiana-based immigrant rights group Unión Migrante, criticized the raids.

“Our economy runs on immigrants,” Taber said. “And when we let ourselves be divided by racial hatred, our economy for everyone suffers.”