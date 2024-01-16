No Result
Ice Cube All Smiles As He Unveils His Basketball Hall Of Fame Award

January 16, 2024
Entertainment News
Springfield, MA – 

Ice Cube has officially been honored with a Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame award that has been named after him.

A video shared to Cube’s Instagram on Sunday (January 14) shows the N.W.A. legend receiving the Ice Cube Impact Award — which honours those who use the sport for good in the community — and also a permanent exhibit being unveiled about the award and the honorees.

The rap legend commented on the moment in a second post alongside an image of him posing with the award.

“Had a remarkable time at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame today,” he wrote. “So honored to see the trophy and exhibit for The Ice Cube Impact Award. Can’t wait to reward people in the future who positively impact us through the game of basketball.”

Ice Cube was honored by the organization due to his “extraordinary contributions to the world of basketball, his unparalleled passion for the game and his unwavering commitment to encouraging crucial dialogues surrounding inclusivity, equal opportunity, and racial and social justice while contributing to initiatives focused on education and community development.”

Speaking to HipHopDX about the honor, Cube called the award “big time” and said that the fact it’s “given to people who make a positive impact using basketball” is another reason he’s overjoyed to be the award’s namesake and inaugural recipient.

President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame John L. Doleva added: “Ice Cube’s unquestionable passion for the game and his desire to see it utilized as a catalyst for positive impact on communities are unwavering. His sphere of influence in both the entertainment industry and in the professional sports arena brings remarkable authenticity and value to this award.”

Doleva continued: “We are delighted to join hands with Ice Cube as he leverages his love of the game to inspire others. The Ice Cube Impact Award will stand as a testament to the power of basketball and the profound impact it can have on communities worldwide.”

Cube’s most notable contribution to basketball is founding the BIG3 basketball league that features legends and international players.

Ice Cube was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, and a year later was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He’s been the recipient of various other accolades and awards over the years too, but, according to him, the Ice Cube Impact Award is up there with them.

“I respect the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, definitely respect the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and this, to me is the trifecta; it’s right up there with those two,” Cube told DX. “Hall of Fame is to me the highest honour that you can give an artist or athlete or professional, and so to have those, I cherish them.

“It’s like the music we make or the movies we make, it’ll be here longer than we are, and so when people see you in the Hall of Fame they gotta respect what you did, whether they know what you did or not, you got to respect the name; so I feel very satisfied as an artist on all levels.”





