Run-DMC is about to share the definitive look at their legacy, with some help from their friends like Ice Cube and The Beastie Boys.

On Thursday (January 18), it was revealed that a three-part docuseries titled Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story, executive produced by the two surviving group members, will air on Peacock on February 1. They also shared a trailer for the project.

The trailer features plenty of stars, including the group’s contemporaries like Ad-Rock and Mike D of the Beasties, LL COOL J, Chuck D of Public Enemy, Ice-T, Big Daddy Kane, DJ Hurricane, Cube, and Ed Lover.

News of the docuseries comes right as two of Jam Master Jay’s alleged killers are finally getting ready to face trial.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the murder trail for the Run-DMC DJ and producer is set to commence on January 29. The jury selection process involves over 500 candidates and is expected to be finalized by January 22.

In 2020, Karl Jordan Jr., 39, and Ronald Washington, 59, were indicted for the 2002 shooting that left the 37-year-old rap legend dead inside a Queens, New York recording studio.

Last year, Jay Bryant, 49, became the third person to be charged in the case, though his trial will most likely take place in 2025.

The trio are alleged to have entered JMJ’s studio and fled after the fatal shooting, with Jordan firing two shots at Jay at close range, including one to the head that killed him.

Prosecutors claim that Bryant was seen entering the building immediately before the shooting and left behind an article of clothing at the crime scene, which contained his DNA.

An investigation revealed that the slaying was over a drug deal gone wrong, with Jam Master Jay allegedly acquiring roughly 10 kilograms of cocaine (worth an estimated $1.7 million) from a Midwest narcotics supplier months before his death.

When the Hip Hop pioneer sought to exclude Jordan and Washington from the large, multi-state drug deal, they “murdered him in cold blood,” prosecutors said in their 2020 indictment against the two men.