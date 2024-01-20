Ice Cube has iced out a Twitter troll over a provocative AI image that evidently sit well with him.

On Wednesday (January 17), a computer-generated picture made its rounds on X (formerly Twitter) and showed the legendary West Coast rapper posing on all fours with his naked buttocks in the air.

“YALL ARE GOING TO HELL,” the user @chantgod captioned the viral image, which racked up over 23,000 likes and 3,000 reposts. It’s unclear if the user was responsible for creating the image, though.

In any case, Cube wasn’t impressed by the sexually suggestive visual and proceeded to block @chantgod on the platform.

“I AM IN TEARS [crying face emojis],” the user wrote in a tweet the following day, along with a screenshot revealing that the N.W.A legend had blocked him.

Some felt the course of action was deserved, with one person commenting: “You deserve it cause that shit gave me fuckin nightmares! [laughing, crying emoji].”

Another person weighed in: “I cannot wait until the law catches up with all of this, and y’all start losing way more than this.”

Check out the posts below.

It’s no secret that Ice Cube isn’t fond of artificial intelligence. During an interview with Piers Morgan last summer, the rap veteran was asked about the rise of AI and how it’s currently being used to replicate styles and personalities without the human element.

“I think it’s terrible,” he replied. “I think it’s gon’ make people lazier, less creative.”

Cube further drove his point home by drawing a parallel with on-screen acting, saying: “Could you imagine if I decided not to do a sequel and the movie company said, ‘We have the rights to your likeness. We gon’ put you in this sequel whether you want to be or not ’cause we have the right to’?

“So now they use AI to put Ice Cube in a movie I don’t want to be in, saying things I don’t wanna say and doin’ thing I wouldn’t do, so to me, that’s terrible … or taking an artist that’s passed away and having him do a new song with lyrics that they may not agree with. It’s a slippery slope that will hurt us more than it will help us.”

He’s also no stranger to checking internet trolls and laid out his philosophy while talking with Memphis’ K97 FM last year.

“You know, sometimes, you gotta buss on’em,” he said. “You can’t just always have’em incoming, you know what I mean? Sometimes you gotta hit the corner and buss on’ em.

“When you wanna talk slick to me on Twitter, you can expect to get a response. Lettin’ stuff slide, lettin’ it ride — I mean, I know there’s a bunch of bots. Sometimes, you gotta slap a bot too, you know what I’m sayin’?

“You can’t take no stuff from no robots either. At the end of the day, it’s really just about standin’ up for yourself and not lettin’ these folks talk slick to you.”