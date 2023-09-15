Ice Cube has responded to Elon Musk after the Twitter boss poked fun at with him a lighthearted meme — although Cube’s response was anything but.

The West Coast rap legend doesn’t appear to be too happy with how Musk has been running Twitter, which has rebranded to X, since he bought the platform for a reported $44 billion last year.

Musk first swiped at the former N.W.A member on Thursday (September 14) with a punny meme featuring side-by-side photos of Ice Cube and a glass of water.

“Remember Ice Cube? This is him now, feel old yet?” the meme read, implying the water had melted down from actual ice cubes.

Cube fired back with a meme of his own that made his feelings about Musk’s Twitter ownership be heard loud and clear.

“Remember Twitter? This is it now, feel stupid yet,” he captioned side-by-side images of the Twitter bird logo and a dumpster fire.

Judging by user reactions, Musk appears to have edged the meme battle as his post has over 670,000 likes and 49,000 retweets, compared to Cube’s approximately 214,000 likes and 32,000 retweets.

Check out the exchange below:

Ice Cube has changed his tune when it comes to Twitter as he was actually overjoyed when Elon Musk took over the platform and even asked him to undo his shadow ban.

“Free at last! @elonmusic take off my shadow ban homie,” he tweeted in April 2022.

The South African billionaire isn’t the only who has ruffled Ice Cube’s feathers as the 54-year-old rapper recently revealed he was banned from going on The View, as well as any of Oprah Winfrey’s other shows.

“I tried to go on The View. They didn’t have me on The View,” he said during a controversial interview with right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson in July. “A few of the hosts just really didn’t like where I was coming from. That’s what I was told by the producers.

“I don’t know if it was the producers was just copping out and using some of the hosts to have me not explain myself. I’ve been on there before. It’s just when I’ve become an independent thinker. I don’t follow their brand of politics I guess.”

He continued: “I’ve been excluded on Oprah. I don’t know that it is. You know, I had a movie called Barbershop that I wasn’t invited to participate with the cast [on Oprah’s show].

“I produced a show called Black White. It was a very controversial show and once again [Oprah] had the whole cast on and I wasn’t invited. So I don’t know what that’s really about. I really don’t know [why]. That’s something that I would love to find out.”