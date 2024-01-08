Ice Cube has been urged by Mike Epps to put everything aside profit and make another Friday movie.

On Sunday (January 7), Epps — who starred in the sequels Next Friday and Friday After Next — took to social media to try to persuade his co-star to get the gang back together for another installment in the beloved series.

“I know what the problem is we all need another FRIDAY,” the actor/comedian wrote underneath a photo of Cube, Terry Crews and himself in Friday After Next. “put everybody in the movie all of us may the best win on screen.

He added: “Fuck all the internet shit forget the money forget the status forget [Hollywood] let’s go big bro @icecube make history.”

Mike Epps’ suggestion garnered widespread support from his peers, with notable endorsements from Killer Mike, Key Glock, Tracy McGrady, and others.

“World’ll Go Crazy!!!!!!!!!!” Mike commented on the post, while former NBA star McGrady added: “I promise that’s setting all records [fire emoji] That’ll change more lives than you could imagine in the black community.”

While Ice Cube has yet to issue a response himself, it’s worth noting that the idea of another Friday film has been proposed and rejected on several occasions, as confirmed by Cube himself.

In 2022, the former N.W.A member disclosed that he had submitted two scripts for the fourth installment in his stoner comedy franchise, both were rejected by Warner Bros.

“I’m trying to get it out of Warner Bros., they don’t believe in the culture, man,” Cube said on Drink Champs, adding that the studio retains distribution rights for any sequels moving forward. “I had two scripts. I wrote one, it was the shit. They was like, ‘Yo, we don’t want Craig and Day-Day in jail, ’cause Craig and Day-Day went to jail for selling weed before it was legal!”

He continued: “Then after they rejected it they had all these fucking movies about going to jail: Orange Is The New Black… Get Hard. So then I wrote another script, and the script was really about … the youngsters in the hood having beef with the OG’s in the hood and Craig has to come back and squash that because Smokey’s son is the new Deebo and he’s wylin!”

He added: “They tripped on it, man. They fucked around and then John Witherspoon passed. Then Deebo passed … they just fucked it up.”

The Friday franchise also recently found itself back in the headlines thanks to Katt Williams’ explosive interview with Shannon Sharpe, during which he was asked about the alleged pay disparity between actors who starred in the series.

Williams, who appeared in Friday After Next, actually came to Cube’s defense, noting that he was a Black man trying to make movies without a big budget and people shouldn’t have expected a huge pay day.