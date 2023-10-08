Ice Cube has heard all about J. Cole‘s shoutout to him on Drake‘s For All The Dogs, and — as might be expected — he couldn’t be more pleased about the love.

The lyric in question comes from “First Person Shooter,” where Cole raps, “Still in this bitch gettin’ bigger, they waitin’ on the kid to come drop like a father to be/ Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/ We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali.”

Cube caught wind of the shoutout to The Big 3 league, a 3-on-3 pro basketball league founded by the “No Vaseline” rapper, and took to Twitter on Friday (October 6) to thank J. Cole.

“Shoutout to @JColeNC for mentioning @thebig3 on his new song with @Drake called “First Person Shooter”. Thanks for the love,” he wrote.

While J Cole has gotten nothing but love for his contributions to Drake’s efforts, Drake hasn’t been so lucky.

Baltimore rapper Rye Rye took to social media on Friday (October 6) after realizing her “What” ad-lib had been used without her knowledge on the 21 Savage-assisted “Calling For You.”

“I WANNA BE FLATTERED SO BAD but now I feeel like this n-gga trolling @champagnepapi this shit crazy this millionaire used my sample for the 2nd time .. I really loved Drake as an artist but shit like this throw you off,” she wrote.

“I’m laughing but it’s really not funny @champagnepapi DRAKE I EXPECT MORE OF YOU OMG ..yall I might go into a deep depression again but I’m happy too but also I feel played with.”

Rye Rye continued: “Me and @blaqstarr FR should be getting our credit but this also lets me know I’m legendary lol Thank you But stop taking advantage of black women dawgggg.”

The uncredited vocals originally landed on the deluxe edition of Rye’s 2012 album Go! Pop! Bang!

Nicki Minaj’s devoted fanbase also had all the smoke for Drake after it was revealed that despite the promise of featuring the lead Barb on For All The Dogs, she was noticeably absent from the LP.