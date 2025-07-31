The White House Wednesday posted a clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, showing handcuffed people being escorted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) onto a GlobalX flight. It used the voiceover of a British airline advert to seemingly mock a group of migrants being deported.

In the video, handcuffed undocumented people are seen being escorted by blurred-out Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials onto a GlobalX flight – an airline provider used by ICE. The shocking post is captioned: “When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation. Nothing beats it!”

“You look happier.’ Thanks! ICE is deporting all criminal illegal aliens & and there is no crisis at the border.” The post continued: “It’s that deporting illegal aliens glow.”

— WhiteHouse (@WhiteHouse)

The White House drew backlash on social media after posting the meme applauding President Donald Trump’s aggressive deportation agenda. The viral video sparked outrage for appearing to parody a British airline advert while mocking a group of migrants being deported. The Jet2 vacation meme, which originally circulated on TikTok, repurposed the song Hold My Hand to show travel fails with a humorous twist.

Live Events

ALSO READ: Figma’s stunning market debut wows investors: It is the largest VC-backed US tech company IPO in years



Social media calls out White House for meme

British pop singer Jess Glynne has condemned the Trump administration after the White House used her hit song Hold My Hand in a social media post mocking migrant deportations. “This post honestly makes me sick,” Glynne wrote on Instagram.Jess Glynne said on her Instagram story: “My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity—never about division or hate.”Social media users also expressed their outrage at the post, including one user who tagged Jet2 and asked, “y’all ok with this?”

While another wrote, “Disgusting.” One user sarcastically commented on the video saying, “Normal, sane, government stuff.”

ALSO READ: Minnesota, Wisconsin struggle to breathe as smoke from Canada sends air quality to worst levels. How can you protect yourself?



“Further proof that the world ended and we’re just living in a simulation. The ACTUAL White House account hopping on the Jet2 trend to poke fun at deportees is mind blowing,” wrote another user.

“The White House make me sick using the Jet2 sound for an ICE deportation video. How can any decent human being support this?” wrote another person.

The backlash from Glynne comes amid growing concern over the administration’s hardline immigration policies. President Donald Trump has ordered his government to remove millions of migrants without legal status as part of an aggressive mass deportation policy.

His administration has increasingly leaned on social media, often using memes and viral content to shape public opinion and bolster support among conservative voters. President Trump recently signed legislation allocating $170 billion toward border and immigration enforcement, with $45 billion earmarked for detention efforts—even as illegal border crossings have sharply declined. Under the new law, ICE is set to receive a staggering $76.5 billion over the next five years, nearly 10 times its current annual budget. Trump has vowed to deport millions of immigrants living illegally in the U.S.

