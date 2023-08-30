Ice Spice may be rolling in her newfound riches now, but not too long ago, she was on social media asking Asian Doll for some financial help.

A deleted tweet from 2020 resurfaced on Monday (August 28), in which the then-unknown Bronx native lied to cash in on Asian Doll’s $10,000 giveaway.

“Girl I got evicted this morning with my 8 kids,” Ice Spice wrote to Asian, who was giving $10,000 away to four fans. “they cant eat tonight and u my favorite rapper pls do sumn!”

While the tweet is no longer up, it appears that it resurfaced previously, as two different fans jokingly wrote the same thing to Ice Spice in February and another in April.

These days, things look a lot different for Ice Spice – who was just recently crowned Billboard‘s Rookie of the Year for 2023 after shooting to fame just one year ago.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” she told Billboard of the accolade. “I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now.”

The outlet also said that it gave Ice Spice the award because she had four Hot 100 Top 10 songs, plus collaborations with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj to her credit.

Speaking about the latter, Ice recently revealed she cried when they first met — a moment she said she manifested. Despite trying to play it cool with her favorite rapper, she had the jitters.

“I was, like, nervous to get there,” Ice Spice told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “Once I got there, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m chilling.’ But then I heard her, like, say something, and then I got nervous.

“When she hugged me, I started crying… I cried, but I walked away. Like, I didn’t say anything to her. I just feel like, ‘Bro, like just the journey.’ You know, I love Nicki, and meeting her was great and everything, but for me, it also just mostly felt like, ‘This is a full circle moment.’”

The pair have since collaborated on two of this summer’s biggest songs, “Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World” from the Barbie movie soundtrack.