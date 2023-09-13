Ice Spice has hyped her upcoming collaboration with Dunkin’ Donuts by flaunting a new diamond chain made out to her devoted fanbase.

On Tuesday (September 12), the 23-year-old star shared a clip of her latest jewelry item: an 80-carat diamond chain by Eliantte that spells out “MUNCHKINS.” Next to the piece was a Dunkin’ Donuts box with the jeweler’s logo printed on it.

Ice Spice is set to officially inaugurate the partnership on Wednesday (September 13), a day after her appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

“At tonight’s VMAs, Ice Spice will be wearing a unique, one-of-a-kind, bespoke piece created for her by jeweler to the stars, Eliantte,” Dunkin’ Donuts shared with Billboard. “The necklace is a tribute to her unwavering love for her fans and an ode to her authentic connection with Dunkin’ and her latest collaboration with the brand.

The company added: “The Ice Spice MUNCHKINS Drink will be available at Dunkin’ nationwide beginning Wednesday, Sept. 13.”

Ice Spice inked a collaboration with the American coffee and doughnut company for a new Fall-inspired drink that caters to people with a sweet tooth. According to Totally the Bomb, the “Ice Spice Munchkins” drink will be a part of the popular food chain’s Fall drink menu and is aptly named after the Bronx rapper and her breakout single, “Munch.”

There are multiple layers to the latte, which includes Dunkin’s frozen coffee, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, extra Caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and more Caramel drizzle.

Ice Spice celebrated the announcement by uploading a picture of a donut hole with her diamond “Princess” necklace around it and the release date of the drink.

Ice Spice has been having quite the year so far, being recognized for her efforts by winning Billboard’s Rookie of the Year for 2023 in early August.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” Ice Spice told Billboard at the time. “I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now.”