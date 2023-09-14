Ice Spice is on top of the world — especially after winning Best New Artist at this week’s MTV VMAs — and isn’t going to let a hater get her down

The Bronx rapper was on the receiving end of criticism this week after a fan didn’t like what she was wearing in a clip alongside her future Scarlet Tour tourmates, Doja Cat and Doechii.

“Ice … its urgent we get you a everyday stylist!” the critic wrote in a tweet on Sunday (September 10).

Without even batting an eyelash, Ice Spice snarkily responded with an application for Dunkin’ Donuts (of which she has a new collab with) and added, “apply today !”

You can view the hilarious post below:

Ice Spice inked a collaboration with the American coffee and doughnut company for a new Fall-inspired drink that caters to people with a sweet tooth. According to Totally the Bomb, the “Ice Spice Munchkins” drink will be a part of the popular food chain’s Fall drink menu and is aptly named after the Bronx rapper and her breakout single, “Munch.”

There are multiple layers to the latte, which includes Dunkin’s frozen coffee, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, extra Caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and more Caramel drizzle.

Ice Spice celebrated the collaboration by flaunting a new diamond chain made out to her devoted fanbase.

The “Deli” rapper has been having quite the year so far, being recognized for her efforts by winning Billboard’s Rookie of the Year for 2023 in early August.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” Ice Spice told Billboard at the time. “I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now.”

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night (September 12), Ice Spice took home the coveted award for Best New Artist.

While rocking an all-white tutu dress and diamond accessories, the Bronx rap star thanked her supporters and God for her Moonman award on the VMAs stage in Newark, New Jersey.

“Y’all, thank you so much,” she said while visibly tearing up. “Thank you MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool. I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much. I want to thank my manager James. I want to thank my producer Riot [USA] for making the best music with me.”

She added: “Shoutout to all the other nominees in this category. Shoutout to my label 10K and Capitol for always supporting me. And of course, God. Without God, none of this would be possible. Shoutout the Bronx, period! Thank you guys, I love you so much!”