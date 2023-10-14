Ice Spice and Pete Davidson are playing into the dating rumors that previously circulated about them in their new promo for Saturday Night Live.

The rapper and comedian will appear as musical guest and host, respectively, on the season premiere of SNL on Saturday (October 14). In a series of three promos released a day ahead of the show, the pair alongside Keenan Thompson joked about how easy it is for Pete to woo women.

In the clip, Keenan asks if Pete’s mom is coming, to which he responds saying yes because they share a car.

“You share a car? That’s weird,” Keenan responded, before the “Deli” rapper chimed in: “I think it’s sweet.”

Keenan ended the clip with: “Wow it really be working for you, huh?”

Ice Spice and Pete Davidson dating rumors filled social media back in February, which were er latdebunked by XXL when they discovered the origin of the falsities being tied to a viral meme going around that said the rapper and actor were a couple.

Davidson’s recent dating history is starting to look like a baseball lineup as he’s currently connected to Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline. In the past, he’s gotten serious with Ariana Grande, model Emily Ratajkowski, actor Kate Beckinsale and most notably, Kim Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice is happily coupled up as well – but she’s keeping who he is under wraps.

The Los Angeles Times published a profile of the Bronx rap star on Thursday (October 13), in which she confirmed that she’s “currently dating someone.”

However, she declined to reveal the identity of her mystery boo as she wants fans to “keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music.”

The 23-year-old, who was recently crowned Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, also expressed her desire to win a Grammy.

“A Grammy would mean the moon, the sun, the earth. No, for real, like every star in the galaxy,” she said. “I just know I’m gonna get one, [but] I’m just gonna keep trying, you know? I’m just grateful to be in the conversation.”

Despite currently being in a relationship, Ice Spice has had no shortage of male attention from her rap peers. Just recently, fellow New Yorker Max B copped to a crush on the curly-haired rapper in a video posted to social media from prison.

“We need a first lady on this EMG movement,” he said, referring to his record company. “I’m looking at some pieces. I’m loving that Spicy Ice joint right now.”

“She looking real good. I’m loving that Icy Spicy right now. She looking real tasty with that carrot top going off. That top looking like carrot cake. I want a bite.”

NLE Choppa also revealed in an interview earlier this year that he had briefly been texting Ice Spice. He said he would willingly date her “if she wanna go,” although any romantic pursuit was quickly snuffed out as she had “changed her number.”