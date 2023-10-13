Ice Spice has largely her love life private since rising to fame last year, but now the “Munch” star has shed a little bit of light on her relationship status by revealing that she’s taken.

The Los Angeles Times published a profile of the Bronx rap star on Thursday (October 13), in which she confirmed that she’s “currently dating someone.”

However, she declined to reveal the identity of her mystery boo as she wants fans to “keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music.”

The 23-year-old, who was recently crowned Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, also expressed her desire to win a Grammy.

“A Grammy would mean the moon, the sun, the earth. No, for real, like every star in the galaxy,” she said. “I just know I’m gonna get one, [but] I’m just gonna keep trying, you know? I’m just grateful to be in the conversation.”

Despite currently being in a relationship, Ice Spice has had no shortage of male attention from her rap peers. Just recently, fellow New Yorker Max B copped to a crush on the curly-haired rapper in a video posted to social media from prison.

“We need a first lady on this EMG movement,” he said, referring to his record company. “I’m looking at some pieces. I’m loving that Spicy Ice joint right now.”

“She looking real good. I’m loving that Icy Spicy right now. She looking real tasty with that carrot top going off. That top looking like carrot cake. I want a bite.”

NLE Choppa also revealed in an interview earlier this year that he had briefly been texting Ice Spice. He said he would willingly date her “if she wanna go,” although any romantic pursuit was quickly snuffed out as she had “changed her number.”

On the music side, Ice Spice released a new single called “Pretty Girl” featuring Nigerian rapper/singer Rema on Friday (October 13). Produced by her close collaborator RiotUSA, the bouncy, Afrobeats-flavored track fittingly finds Spice gushing over a new love.

“I ain’t been in love in a minute, don’t know what it was but you get it/ Big three words out your mouth and you meant it/ You can get it, play your cards right, bet it/ It’s our life so baby, let’s live it/ Haters super mad, we got ’em all livid/ Thinkin’ ’bout my future, got you all in it,” she raps.

Stream the song below: