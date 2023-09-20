Ice Spice may be a great entertainer, but a good cook she apparently is not!

On Sunday (September 17), the pint-sized raptress made her first attempt at cooking breakfast – and let’s just say she should leave that to her partners over at Dunkin’.

In a since-deleted TikTok, Ice narrates the video as she tries her hand at scrambled eggs. As she added the eggs, raw onion, tomatoes, spinach and a bit of water in the pan, she was already weary, telling viewers, “Uh, I don’t know girl.”

Upon completion, she knew it was definitely not the vibe.

“This shit taste really nasty because I’m not a cook and it’s my first time,” she says as she takes a bite.

After deleting it, a fan posted it on Twitter to tease Ice Spice. The rapper took it in stride and retweeted it with some queasy emojis and added, “pls delete.”

Earlier this month, Ice Spice inked a collaboration with Dunkin’ for a new Fall-inspired drink that caters to people with a sweet tooth. The “Ice Spice Munchkins” drink is a part of the popular food chain’s Fall drink menu and is aptly named after the Bronx rapper and her breakout single, “Munch.”

There are multiple layers to the latte, which includes Dunkin’s frozen coffee, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, extra Caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and more Caramel drizzle.

Ice Spice celebrated the collaboration by flaunting a new diamond chain made out to her devoted fanbase.

The “Deli” rapper has been having quite the year so far, being recognized for her efforts by winning Billboard’s Rookie of the Year for 2023 in early August.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” Ice Spice told Billboard at the time. “I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now.”

And at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards last week, Ice Spice took home the coveted award for Best New Artist.

While rocking an all-white tutu dress and diamond accessories, the Bronx rap star thanked her supporters and God for her Moonman award on the VMAs stage in Newark, New Jersey.

“Y’all, thank you so much,” she said while visibly tearing up. “Thank you MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool. I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much. I want to thank my manager James. I want to thank my producer Riot [USA] for making the best music with me.”

She added: “Shoutout to all the other nominees in this category. Shoutout to my label 10K and Capitol for always supporting me. And of course, God. Without God, none of this would be possible. Shoutout the Bronx, period! Thank you guys, I love you so much!”