Ice Spice has no problem showing her assets on stage, but she recently was almost a victim of third-degree burns during a recent performance overseas.

The rap starlet was performing her hit single “Princess Diana” this past weekend in Sydney, Australia and decided to hit her now-famous twerk dance.

While executing her dance moves, pyro effects started to go off.

The fiery addition to her stage performance made Ice Spice back up and yell out a cautious, “Whoa.”

Making light of the ordeal, the “Munch” rapper decided to upload the potentially dangerous moment on Instagram, along with a carousel of other cheeky pictures from her performance.

“swipe to see pyro take me tf out,” she said in the caption.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice recently responded to allegations of her being an industry plant.

“A lot of people have thrown that in my face — like ‘Oh, I’ve never seen anything happen so quickly. She needs to be studied,’ or ‘She’s a plant,’” Ice Spice (real name Isis Naija Gaston) said in an interview with Variety.

She added, “I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don’t really mind all the rumors. At first, I did, but now I’m at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle.”

Regardless of the hate, she’s still atop the Hip Hop food chain, as she proved when she recently gave an emotional speech as she accepted the award for Best New Artist at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

While rocking an all-white tutu dress and diamond accessories, the Bronx rapper thanked her supporters and God for her Moonman award on September 12 on the VMAs stage in Newark, New Jersey.

“Y’all, thank you so much,” she said while visibly tearing up. “Thank you MTV. Oh my God, this is so cool. I just want to thank my Munchkins. I love you guys so much. I want to thank my manager James [Rosemond Jr.]. I want to thank my producer Riot [USA] for making the best music with me.”

She added: “Shoutout to all the other nominees in this category. Shoutout to my label 10K and Capitol for always supporting me. And of course, God. Without God, none of this would be possible. Shoutout the Bronx, period! Thank you guys, I love you so much!”