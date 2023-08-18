Ice Spice’s latest look has the “Munch” rapper looking pretty in pink, and her adoring fans are eating it right up.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday (August 16) with a carousel of pics, the Bronx native posed in a pink fur, pink lace bra and a long pink skirt. And of course, she had her signature purse to match.

While she kept it innocent with the pose in the first slide, a few more swipes had Ice upping the ante on the thirst trapping.

You can view the set of pics for yourself below:

Ice Spice has been having herself quite the year so far, and earlier this month she was recognized for her efforts by winning Billboard‘s Rookie of the Year for 2023. She officially received the award on August 8.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” Ice Spice told Billboard. “I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now.”

The outlet also said that it gave Ice Spice the award because she had four Hot 100 Top 10 songs, plus collaborations with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj to her credit.

Speaking about the latter, Ice recently revealed she cried when they first met — a moment she said she manifested. Despite trying to play it cool with her favorite rapper, she had the jitters.

“I was, like, nervous to get there,” Ice Spice told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “Once I got there, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m chilling.’ But then I heard her, like, say something, and then I got nervous.

“When she hugged me, I started crying… I cried, but I walked away. Like, I didn’t say anything to her. I just feel like, ‘Bro, like just the journey.’ You know, I love Nicki, and meeting her was great and everything, but for me, it also just mostly felt like, ‘This is a full circle moment.’”

The pair have since collaborated on two of this summer’s biggest songs, “Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World” from the Barbie movie soundtrack.