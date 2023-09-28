Ice Spice has a doppelgänger on TikTok who’s going viral for her striking resemblance to the “Munch” rapper.

Posting under the handle @kimmymunch, the young woman leans into the similarities by sharing videos doing similar poses as Ice while playing her music. And of course the comments are a gold mine, with people making tons of hilarious quips about the resemblance.

“shit, that’s Water Seasoning,” one person wrote, while another said, “That’s ice black pepper.” “Idk it ain’t spicy enough for me, that ice melting lol,” someone else commented.

You can view a side by side of the pair below.

As for the real Ice Spice, fellow New Yorker Max B recently shot his shot from behind bars – despite being twice her age.

The Wave God was asked about women rappers he’s listening to recently, and while he made sure to shout-out Cardi B, Ice Spice has caught his attention as the scorching eye-candy in rap and he wants to recruit her to his EMG movement.

“Shout-out to Cardi B, you already know the classics. But we need a first lady on this EMG movement. I’m looking at some pieces. I’m loving that Spicy Ice joint right now,” he admitted over the phone.

“She looking real good. I’m loving that Icy Spicy right now. She looking real tasty with that carrot top going off. That top looking like carrot cake. I want a bite.”

Max’s fans couldn’t get enough of his commentary as they await his return to society.

“Bro so wavy ong. Bro could be 70 and still be dat guy,” one person wrote while another said, “Can’t wait to bro get free he finna take shit ova.”

It’s unclear when Max B will regain his freedom. Back in May he teased that he had “two more joints left,” which some thought meant months, but that wasn’t the case.

However, two years would have him coming home in 2025. French Montana claimed earlier this year that Max would be released in April, which wasn’t true either.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice is gearing up to hit the road next month as a supporting act on Doja Cat’s Scarlet Tour alongside Doechii.

The 24-date trek kicks off on Halloween (October 31) in San Francisco. The tour, which is Doja’s arena debut, will stop in Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Brooklyn, Boston, Detroit and Toronto, and will wrap up in Chicago on December 13.