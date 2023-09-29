Ice Spice and Taylor Swift have developed quite the friendship since collaborating earlier this year.

The newcomer teamed up with Taylor in May for the latter’s record-breaking single “Karma.” The ladies soon performed it together when Taylor brought Ice out at one of her New Jersey tour stops, and they then sat together like besties at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this month.

In an interview with Variety published on Thursday (September 28), Ice Spice explained how the collab even happened – and what they talked about as they giggled the night away at the VMAs.

“That’s my sis. We was talking about a bunch of things,” she said. “She’s so funny. We was sipping on a little something something. Just chatting, vibing.”

As for the collab, it happened after Ice expressed her enthusiasm about Swift’s 2020 documentary, Miss Americana, to her team.

“What I took away from Taylor’s documentary is you really do need to work hard, and not everything is going to be as easy as it seems,” she said. “And my manager heard me talking about that and had reached out to her team, and then they had a song for me.”

Taylor Swift had nothing but kind things to say in return, telling Variety:

“I relate to Ice in many ways, but I think her dedication and focus is what blew me away from the very start,” she said. “She’s extremely professional without being cold. Playful and fun without ever taking her eye off the prize. She knows what is and isn’t ‘her’ and sets those boundaries with grace. She studies the industry and other artists’ careers but is very clear about charting her own definitive, original path. It’s her ability to carefully find that balance that impresses the hell out of me.”

The pair’s friendship didn’t come without controversy, though. Just before “Karma” dropped, Taylor’s then-boyfriend – The 1975 frontman Matt Healy – was discovered to have previously made some sexist and racist comments about Ice Spice on a podcast.

On May 5, one fan made a thread detailing Healy’s questionable acts as of late – which included calling Ice Spice a “chubby Chinese lady” before going on to mock API accents. To date, the thread has been viewed over one million times on Twitter.

“In the same month that he did the Hitler salute, Matty also posted a ‘list of Jews’ on his Instagram account, trumanblack,” they wrote. “This made many Jewish people uncomfortable, as it was reminiscent of when the nazis made lists of Jews.”

They continued: “In February of this year, Matty appeared on a podcast where he, his friend & the host laughed as they made racist comments, this included calling @icespicee_ ‘a chubby Chinese lady,’ and mocking API accents. The episode was so offensive + racist that Apple and Spotify removed it.”

Matty has since apologized, while Taylor has since moved on. She is currently linked to Kansas City Chiefs player, Travis Kelce.