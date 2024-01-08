Ice Spice has seemingly taken a page out of J. Cole‘s rhyme book on a new song snippet.

On Sunday (January 7), a preview of an unreleased track surfaced online and finds the Bronx rap star spitting a similar fart-related bar once rapped by the Dreamville leader.

“You think you the shit? Bitch, you not even the fart,” she raps over a video game-sounding beat produced by RiotUSA that transitions into a Jersey Club vibe.

The lyrics may or may not be a call-back to Cole’s 2011 song “Dollar and a Dream III” on which he rapped: “I let you feel like you the shit but boy, you can’t out-fart me.”

new Ice Spice snippet just dropped, what yall think of it? “think you the shit bitch? not even the fart” pic.twitter.com/0Wta2WhxdJ — SOUND (@itsavibe) January 8, 2024

Ice Spice’s gaseous rhymes were met with mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning whether the song was intended as a joke.

“This ain’t real right?” asked one user, while another expressed excruciating pain, writing: “My ears are bleeding.”

“Fast food processed music for a fast food processed generation,” a third critic said.

While it’s unclear where the song will land, Ice Spice has been been diligently crafting her debut album — and expectations are high after her banner year in 2023.

Last month, her close collaborator RIOTUSA — who’s responsible for hits like “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Princess Diana” and “In Ha Mood” — raised the bar even higher by promising “classic” material on the project.

“Fans should know I produce and record too, so look out for my music,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “Also look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”

The as-yet-untitled album will serve as the follow-up to Spice’s debut EP Like..? which dropped last January and cracked the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

A deluxe edition featuring Nicki Minaj and the hit single “Deli” was released months later, shortly after the 24-year-old reached a new high on the Billboard Hot 100 thanks to her “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” collaboration with PinkPantheress.