Ice Spice has inked a collaboration with American coffee and doughnut company Dunkin’ Donuts for a new Fall-inspired drink for all her fans out there with a sweet tooth.

According to Totally The Bomb, the “Ice Spice Munchkins” drink will be a part of the popular food chain’s Fall drink menu and is aptly named after the Bronx rapper and her breakout single “Munch.”

There are multiple layers to the latte, which includes Dunkin’s frozen coffee, Pumpkin Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, extra Caramel drizzle, whipped cream, and more Caramel drizzle.

Ice Spice celebrated the announcement by uploading a picture of a donut hole with her diamond “Princess” necklace around it and the release date of the drink — which is September 13.

Ice Spice has been having herself quite the year so far, and earlier last month she was recognized for her efforts by winning Billboard‘s Rookie of the Year for 2023. She officially received the award on August 8.

“I have put in so much hard work, and it means a lot to be recognized for it and have more than just plaques to show for it,” Ice Spice told Billboard at the time. “I hope to push the genre forward in whatever ways I can, but I know I’ll have a huge impact on the youngins coming up now.”

The outlet also said that it gave Ice Spice the award because she had four Hot 100 Top 10 songs, plus collaborations with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj to her credit.

Speaking about the latter previously, Ice revealed she cried when they first met — a moment she said she manifested. Despite trying to play it cool with her favorite rapper, she had the jitters.

“I was, like, nervous to get there,” Ice Spice told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “Once I got there, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m chilling.’ But then I heard her, like, say something, and then I got nervous.

“When she hugged me, I started crying… I cried, but I walked away. Like, I didn’t say anything to her. I just feel like, ‘Bro, like just the journey.’ You know, I love Nicki, and meeting her was great and everything, but for me, it also just mostly felt like, ‘This is a full circle moment.’”

The pair have since collaborated on two of this summer’s biggest songs, “Princess Diana (Remix)” and “Barbie World” from the Barbie movie soundtrack.