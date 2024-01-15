Miami, FL –

Ice Spice has captured fans’ attention once more with a thirst-inducing twerking session while filming a new music video in the vibrant surroundings of Miami.

On Sunday (January 14), a video surfaced online showing the Bronx rap star flexing her booty-shaking skills on a podium while surrounded by a crowd of gawking extras.

Photo stills from the shoot also made their way to social media, showing Ice Spice dropping it low in skimpy gray shorts and a baggy white Balenciaga T-shirt.

Needless to say, the footage turned heads online, with one social media user commenting: “Say whatcha want ICE Spice badddd afffff.”

“Only fans for a week and she could retire lol,” someone else joked.

Check out the behind-the-scenes clips below.

The video appears to be for an unreleased track Ice Spice previewed last week, which finds her spitting a similar fart-related bar once rapped by J. Cole.

“You think you the shit? Bitch, you not even the fart,” she raps over a video game-sounding beat produced by RiotUSA that transitions into a Jersey Club vibe.

The lyrics may or may not be a call-back to Cole’s 2011 song “Dollar and a Dream III” on which he rapped: “I let you feel like you the shit but boy, you can’t out-fart me.”

Ice Spice’s gaseous rhymes were met with mixed reactions on social media, with some questioning whether the song was intended as a joke.

“This ain’t real right?” asked one user, while another expressed excruciating pain, writing: “My ears are bleeding.”

“Fast food processed music for a fast food processed generation,” a third critic said.

While it’s unclear where the song will land, Ice Spice is currently working on her debut studio album — and expectations are high after her banner year in 2023.

Last month, the rapper’s close collaborator RIOTUSA — who’s responsible for hits like “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Princess Diana” and “In Ha Mood” — raised the bar even higher by promising “classic” material on the project.

“Fans should know I produce and record too, so look out for my music,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “Also look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”

The as-yet-untitled album will serve as the follow-up to Spice’s debut EP Like..? which dropped last January and cracked the top 20 of the Billboard 200.