Ice Spice may have just turned 24, but she’s the one giving gifts after treating her fans to a racy thirst trap.

On Monday (January 1), the “Princess Diana” rapper celebrated her birthday by sharing a carousel of provocative photos on Instagram.

The pics show Ice Spice flaunting her curvy derrière to the camera while wearing a figure-hugging mini dress through which her thong could be seen.

“hbd 2 me [green heart emoji],” she caption the post, which was met with a flood of thirsty responses from fans.

“Got your present ready it’s my face sit on it?” read one shamelessly horny comment, while another said: “FOR THE LOVE OF GODDDD PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASEEEEE.”

Someone else wrote: “Imma eat it through the screen.”

Ice Spice is no stranger to setting tongues wagging online. The Bronx native previously steamed up social media last summer by posting a mirror selfie that gave fans a glimpse of her pink thong.

Quoting her hit single “Deli,” she wrote in the caption: “She a baddie she showin ha panty.”

Spice’s music success and sex appeal has sparked plenty of interest into her love life, but as the rapper revealed a few months ago, she’s already taken.

In a profile published by the Los Angeles Times, she confirmed she’s “currently dating someone,” although she declined to reveal her partner’s identity as she wants fans to “keep their focus on what I’m here for, which is music.”

New details surrounding Ice Spice’s eagerly-anticipated debut album emerged last month, with her producer RIOTUSA setting the bar high.

During a live Q&A session hosted by Billboard, RIOT urged fans to “look out for new classics with Ice in 2024. We’re working on her debut album as we speak.”

The upcoming project will serve as the follow-up to Ice Spice’s Like..? EP, which cracked the top 20 of the Billboard 200 last January.