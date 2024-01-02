Ice-T and Coco Austin have reached 23 years together, and the veteran rapper has shared some love advice for couples looking to maintain a similar longevity.

Taking to Instagram on New Year’s Eve (December 31), the Los Angeles native shared a throwback photo with his longtime wife while offering some words of wisdom before the new year.

“Today is Coco and my 23rd Anniversary!” he wrote with a heart. “Keep it fun, Keep it sexy, and by all means ‘Stay in LOVE!’ It just gets better every year..! EVERYONE have an Incredible New Years [champagne emoji 2024.”

Coco also celebrated the milestone with a post of her own, writing: “Here’s to 23 years with this guy!! My rock! My diamond in the rough! Love you beyond #HappyAnniversary #HappyNewYear2024 #nowordscandescribe.”

Always backing up his wife, Ice-T came to Coco’s defense last year after social media critics called her out for her 4th of July thirst trap.

The images showed her wearing a skimpy red vest and white G-string while holding two United States flags. In one, she flashed her famous (and barely concealed) derrière to the camera. “Happy ‘4th Of July’ !!” she wrote in the caption. “I’m celebrating in AZ.. Yes, it gets HOT outside.”

Ice-T wasn’t oblivious to the backlash from Instagram users who felt the photos were inappropriate, and hopped into his wife’s comments section to snap back. “If you have a Problem with Coco… Why do you still Follow her??? Weirdo shit,” he wrote.

When someone commented: “You are a mother…how do you think your daughter will feel when she sees these pictures??” Ice-T responded: “Go do some sits up bitch. Lol.”

Another person expressed disbelief at Ice-T being “ok” with Coco showing off her body and urged her to keep her curvy figure covered up in public.

“I can’t believe your husband is ok with you showing half of your munch and one day your kid too,” they wrote. “You beautiful you can be classy n sexy it’s time leave that in your room with your husband.”

Ice-T fired back: “Simply Unfollow.”

During an appearance on the That Moment with Daymond John podcast in May, the gangsta rap legend revealed his decision to marry Coco was inspired by Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

“When I was going after Coco, I was watching a lot of The Osbournes,” he said. “And I was looking like, would Ozzy have a mansion if it wasn’t for Sharon Osbourne? This woman is running all the tours, running all his businesses.”

He continued: “It doesn’t even seem like Ozzy would know how to pay a phone bill. Ozzy is something different. But he’s wealthy because he got a woman to hold it together.”