Washington, D.C. –

Ice-T and Public Enemy have been announced as headliners for the National Celebration of Hip Hop festival in Washington, D.C., which will take place this fall.

The completely free concert, which comes in honor of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, will take place at West Potomac Park on the National Mall on October 6 and 7.

In addition to Ice-T and Public Enemy, DJ Hurricane will deliver a Beastie Boys tribute set with yet-to-be-announced special guests.

Other legendary artists will also take the stage including Kurtis Blow, Kid ‘n Play, Soulsonic Force, Roxanne Shante, C.L. Smooth, Melle Mel and Scorpio, The Sugarhill Gang, Peter Gunz, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, Mad Skillz, MC Sha-Rock, Busy Bee, Joe Ski Love, Positive K and many more.

General admission pre-registration opened on Wednesday (August 23) at 10 a.m. ET, and interested fans should head to NationalCelebrationofHipHop.com to register.

Free tickets will be released in tranches and are first come, first serve — so fans should register as quickly as possible for the best chance of getting their hands on one.

“We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop against the backdrop of America’s Capitol with a free event for everyone. I can’t wait to get on stage and do our thing,” Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav said of the festival in a statement.

“Hip Hop is beyond, not just a musical genre,” added Chuck D. “It’s a cultural movement that has dominated art, fashion, politics, poetry, academia, film and every corner of the world for the past 50 years. This National Celebration brings it all together in one place for the people, by the people.”

Ice-T said in his own statement: “We are coming to the National Mall itself to bring you authentic Hip Hop for the 50th celebration!”

The National Celebration of Hip Hop is just the latest star-studded festival celebrating the culture’s half-decade milestone. Nas, Snoop Dogg,Lil Wayne,Ice Cube, Run-DMC and many others recently joined forces for Run-DMC on the star-studded lineupa mega concert celebrating Hip Hop 50 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

Nas’s set was particularly memorable as the Queensbridge MC brought out the elusive Lauryn Hill to perform for the crowd.

“Right now, I feel like I’m in the only place I should be. Since ’73, Hip Hop was born for you and me,” the Illmatic lyricist said as he introduced Hill on stage to perform their 2021 collaboration “Nobody.”

The duo then moved into their classic “If I Ruled The World” collab from 1996’s It Was Written before the Fugees member took centerstage for “Ready or Not,” “Doo Wop (That Thing),” “Killing Me Softly With His Song” and “Fu-Gee-La.”

Nas also brought out Kool G Rap and finished off his set with “One Mic,” before exiting the stage and passing the baton to Rev. Run and DMC.