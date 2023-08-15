Ice-T and Snoop Dogg have officially become part of a mutual admiration society.

The West Coast OG took to Twitter on Sunday (August 13) to thank the Doggfather for shouting him out when asked about his “5 best West Coast rappers.”

“Thanks for the LOVE @snoopdogg You’re in my opinion the most Famous and Recognizable rapper of all time..” he wrote.

Check out the tweet below.

Thanks for the LOVE @snoopdogg You’re in my opinion the most Famous and Recognizable rapper of all time.. 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/VPB7IjHG9c — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 13, 2023

While Snoop Dogg was quick to show love to some West Coast rappers, he also recently took the time to show some love to a Florida rapper: Uncle Luke of the 2 Live Crew.

On Saturday (August 12), the 2 Live Crew founder — a pioneer behind freedom of speech in the rap game — took to Instagram where he aired out his grievances about the lack of inclusion of acts from the Sunshine State in Hip Hop 50 celebrations.

related news Ice-T, Questlove & More Pay Tribute To Sinead O’Connor Who Has Died Aged 56 July 26, 2023

“Hip-hop fans from Florida. Don’t be upset they don’t recognize your favorite Floridian artists as part of hip-hop’s 50th year celebrations,” Luke began. “This industry has never considered us as hip-hop from the time I started hip-hop in the south.

“You can only imagine the names they called us. Country booty music trash, music. I can go on and on [about] the disrespect towards Florida hip-hop.”

He continued: “Still to this day, we fight for our respect, and you have stood behind us every step of the way. We will continue fighting. There will be a day this year where we come together and celebrate Florida hip-hop artist from the top of the state to the bottom.

“We love you Thank You for your support. #flahiphopallday.”

Uncle Luke’s outspoken criticism did not go unnoticed as Snoop Dogg — who on Friday (August 11) headlined Hip Hop’s golden anniversary concert at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx — chimed in to give the 62-year-old his flowers, while thanking him for his influence on his long-running career.

“I love and respect what u did for me and my hip hop journey uncle Luke on and off the mic [microphone emoji] let’s do a southwest Hip hop celebration so we can get the flowers to you and the other founders who mean so much to this thang called hip hop,” he wrote in the comments section.

“Love and Respect. O. G. Can’t spell hip hop without the south or the west [goat, raised hand, paws, praying hands, microphone emoji].”