Ice-T has responded to the recent arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis, and questioned why authorities took so long to arrest him for the alleged murder of 2Pac in the first place.

Back in 2018, Keefe D came forward to confess his role in the 1996 murder. Keefe D is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, the sole suspect arrested in the murder of Tupac Shakur. Anderson, who died in 1998 as a result of a gang-related shooting, had always denied his involvement in the killing of the All Eyez on Me creator.

However, according to Davis, it was he who was in the car when another passenger shot Pac four times.

Davis initially revealed the details in a documentary titled Death Row Chronicles in which he claimed that he was “the only one alive” who can tell the world what happened on the night of September 7, 1996.

Claiming that people have been looking for him to tell his story for more than 20 years, he decided to come forward at the time because he has cancer, and therefore, he has nothing left to lose.

“All I care about now is the truth,” he said at the time.

Now, however, that Keefe D has been arrested for his alleged role in the crime, Ice-T wants to know why authorities didn’t do so in the first place.

“My initial thought was ‘people talk too much,’” Ice-T said to AllHipHop.com. “I think L.A. knew exactly how this thing played out, I just don’t really understand why it took law enforcement so long because if I say that I’m in a car with somebody that does something, I’m part of the crime. If I go over to your house and ask you for a gun and you give it to me and I go do it, you aided and abetted the crime.”

He continued: “So my point is that with all the interviews and all the books where dude just happened to say it 100 times on interviews he did: ‘I was in the car’—he said it. No one else said it. He said it. So why? Why? Why would you say that if you didn’t want to get caught? So you know, I got no love for the dude. It was a chain of events that should not have ever happened. It’s all out of my realm of understanding.”

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, Davis has been charged with the Category A felony of “murder with the use of a deadly weapon with the intent to promote, further or assist a criminal gang.” The prosecution is alleging that Davis murdered Pac at the behest of the South Side Compton Crips.

The motive for the killing, according to the prosecution, was “retribution” against the “Dear Mama” rapper, as well as former Death Row CEO Marion “Suge” Knight. Davis will be arraigned on Wednesday (October 4) for the crime.