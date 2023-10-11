ICELAND shoppers are just realising you can buy Pop Tart dupes and save £52 a year.

The bill-cutting tip has been shared online on Facebook, to the delight of snack food fans now intent on tucking in while cashing in.

The alternative product tempting people away from Pop Tarts are called Toast’ems, said to be similar – only cheaper.

While packets of eight Pop Tarts are on sale for £3 apiece, or 75p per 100g, you can snap up Toast’ems six-packs for £2 – 69p per 100g.

That means buying a box of Toast’ems instead of Pop Tarts every week for a year would prove to be £52 cheaper.

Retail giant Iceland announced the arrival of the new product in a Facebook post yesterday, declaring: “Toast’em pop-ups are here and you’ve got to try them!”

Comments sent in response included “They are better than Pop Tarts” and “Yum yum”.

Another fan on Facebook wrote: “They are similar to Pop-Tarts. I need to keep my eye out.”

Pop Tarts manufacturers Kellogg’s were the target of legal action in 2021 from a New York woman over their fruit ingredients.

Pop Tarts were first put on sale in 1963, with a name inspired by Andy Warhol’s “Pop Art” movement.

