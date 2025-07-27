For nearly three decades, Keizo Konishi’s job revolved around one man: Ichiro Suzuki.

As an Ichiro beat writer, Konishi dedicated most of his adult life to covering the superstar from all angles during nine seasons in NPB followed by 19 seasons in MLB. He followed Ichiro from Kobe to Seattle, New York, Miami and back to Seattle, where Konishi currently resides with his wife.

Having spent that much time writing about Ichiro, Konishi — who chose to stay in Seattle to cover Ichiro’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday and his post-playing days — admits their relationship has evolved into something more than that of a typical reporter and subject.