Icing Sugar Recipe with just 2 ingredients which includes granulated sugar and corn flour. It is a handy ingredient for making cakes, cookies and desserts. Making Icing Sugar at home is easy, quick & cost effective. Let us learn how to make icing sugar at home with step by step pictures and video.

Pin

How to make icing sugar at home with just 2 ingredients which includes granulated sugar and cornflour. It is also called as confectioner’s sugar which is used in a lot of baking including cakes, cookies etc.

About Icing Sugar

Icing sugar or Confectioner’s sugar is often used in many frostings for cakes and cookies. Making it at home is very easy, we just need granulated white sugar and cornflour. Powdering the sugar fine is the main key to yield fine sugar for perfect creamy smooth icing. It is nothing but powdered sugar with cornflour added.

Generally the ones that are available in stores will sure have preservatives to extend shelf life. Homemade is always best as its free from preservatives when compared to store bought ones. Also you can make fresh batch whenever you need it.

Icing sugar is commonly used in baking and dessert making including frosting, glazes, and dusting over cookies, pastries and cakes. It is made by blending granulated sugar along with cornflour. Cornflour or cornstarch is added to prevent clumping.

Pin

I always love to make homemade mixes as they are free from preservatives and you can also easily customize it according to your liking and make a fresh new batch every time. For this reason I usually avoid buying from stores. May be when I am pressed for time or in a hurry I resort to store bought ready mixes otherwise it is always homemade.

Video





Icing sugar is available in various forms of fineness, from very fine to slightly coarser, that is available in supermarkets. Homemade is always fine as we fine grind it and then sieve it too. It’s an essential ingredient in many dessert recipes and is a staple in most baking pantries.

Icing Sugar Ingredients

Granulated white sugar – White sugar is generally used for this recipe. You can replace it with castor sugar too.

White sugar is generally used for this recipe. You can replace it with castor sugar too. Cornflour – White cornflour that is available in supermarkets is used for this recipe. However you can replace it with cornstarch too.

Pin

Recipes using icing sugar

How to make icing sugar – Step by Step

1.First take 1 cup sugar, add it to mixer jar.

Pin

2.Next add cornflour to it.

Pin

3.Make sure to keep the mixer jar dry.

Pin

4.Blend well to a fine powder, it should be very fine. But make sure not to let the mixer jar get very hot.

Pin

5.If the mixer jar gets hot, the mixture will become moist, hence be careful.

Pin

6.Next, cool down a bit then add this to a fine sieve.

Pin

7.Sieve well.

Pin

8.Give a quick mix.

Pin

9.Discard the remains.

Pin

10.Finally yes homemade icing sugar ready.

Pin

11.Lastly store it in an airtight container after cooling it completely.

Pin

Store it and use whenever required.

Expert Tips

We can store homemade icing sugar for at least 3 months so therefore use a clean dry mixer jar while grinding without any moisture. But I would recommend making a small batch, finishing it up soon and make fresh batch when needed.

You can even make in bulk and store it. No need to refrigerate for 1 month after that refrigerate it.

Use a clean dry spoon every time for extending shelf life.

In case if you want to keep for a longer time refrigerate it.

You can even add cornflour after powdering sugar and sieve it along with sugar for even mixing.

FAQS

1.What is Icing Sugar?

Icing sugar is also called as confectioner’s sugar where granulated sugar is very finely powdered. It has cornflour in it to absorb moisture and also to avoid clumping.

2.Difference between powdered sugar and icing sugar

The main difference between the two is the addition of cornflour in the latter. Powdered sugar is just granulated sugar powdered fine. But icing sugar has cornflour added to it in a given measurement.

3.How to make icing sugar?

Just take a clean dry blender, add sugar,cornflour to the mixer jar. For 1 cup sugar 1 tablespoon cornflour is the measurement. Blend until fine. It should be very fine but do not let the mixer jar get hot. If the mixer jar gets hot, the mixture will become moist, hence be careful. Transfer this to a fine sieve, sieve it well and discard the remains and it is ready!

4.How long can I store it?

This keeps well in room temperature itself for 3 months if handled properly. Refrigerate it if you want to extend shelf life for up to 6 months.

5.What can I replace cornflour with?

Cornflour can be replaced with cornstarch. If you do not have both you can use rice flour too.

Pin

If you have any more questions about this homemade icing sugar do mail me at [email protected]

Follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest ,Youtube and Twitter .

Tried this icing sugar recipe? Do let me know how you liked it.Tag us on Instagram @sharmispassions and hash tag it on #sharmispassions.

Recipe