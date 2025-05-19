



While the scare of tariffs and price increases are keeping a lot of people from making travel plans this year, there’s one destination that seems as if it probably doesn’t have to worry too much about losing visitors.

That’s Disney (DIS) , which has seen continued revenue growth over the years with the exception of the dip caused by the Covid pandemic.

By mid-2021, the most magical place on earth was on its way to recovery — although, during its most recent earnings call on May 7, the company did report that operating income had essentially remained flat in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Disney reported that its domestic parks and experiences saw “lower volumes attributable to declines in attendance,” but did not give details on how much attendance dropped. Its Experiences division also took a hit last year to the tune of $120 million due to Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene’s impacts, as well as the launch of the Disney Treasure cruise line.

In the meantime, Disney has been busy at work planning a slate of upgrades, from its new “Villains Ever After” show to renovating its Spaceship Earth lounge at Epcot. It’s also thrown open to the doors to its Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon water parks simultaneously for the first time since before the Covid pandemic, opening a Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern in Adventureland, and much more.

However, with all the new, some old things must also take their final bow, and now an attraction that’s entertained folks for 34 years will close its doors for good.

Miss Piggy dressed as the Statue of Liberty, among other Muppets, in a scene from the short film "Jim Henson's Muppet*Vision 3D."

Jim Henson’s final project

Back in January of this year, Disney announced it would make some changes to attractions in the Grand Avenue area of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The reason was its upcoming “Monsters, Inc.” land, Monstropolis, which will feature new attractions, entertainment, and dining all themed on the Pixar hit from 2001.

While a new land sounds like an exciting addition for parkgoers, one thing will disappear from Grand Avenue that’s of major historical significance.

That’s the “Muppet*Vision 3D” show, which was originally launched in 1991 and invited guests into a classic movie theater setting with red velvet seats. Visitors were treated to a full 3D film starring the Muppets, who go on an adventure with Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker after they accidentally set off a disastrous chain of events.

The film was not only famed animator Jim Henson’s final project before he passed away in May 1990, but it was also the last time he would voice Kermit the Frog, marking it with a special historical significance.

“Muppet*Vision 3D” will have its final show on June 7, 2025, when it will be transformed into the Monstro Theater, which Disney says “will bring the humor and excitement of ‘Monsters, Inc.’ to life.”

The future of ‘Muppet*Vision 3D’

While guests at Disney will no longer be able to see the historic film the way they once did, Disney has promised that it will not vanish into the ether.

“As we move forward with these changes, we are having creative conversations and exploring ways to preserve the film and other parts of the experience for fans to enjoy in the future,” the company said about the changes.

Fans of the film will have to wait to find out the future of “Muppet*Vision 3D,” but considering its importance as a part of Jim Henson’s history, we’re sure there will be a way to see it again one day.

