



The retail sector is facing a devastating prediction for store closings in the second half of 2025, based on recent research studies.

Store closings in 2025 have totaled 5,822 as of June 27, significantly surpassing last year’s mid-year total of 3,496, Coresight Research reported, according to CoStar.

The study also identified 3,960 store openings during the same period in 2025.

In January, Coresight predicted 15,000 store closings for 2025, as well as 5,800 new openings, for a net of about 9,200 closings.

Based on these predictions, retailers will close significantly more stores than the 7,325 closed in 2024.

Total store closings in the first six months:

June 2025: 5,822.

June 2024: 3,496.

Major drugstore chains have been busy contributing to the total closing number in 2025, with Rite Aid, CVS, and Walgreens closing hundreds of stores.

Giant drugstore chain Rite Aid filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the first time on Oct. 15, 2023, and closed about 800 of its 2,100 stores in a reorganization.

The pharmacy chain’s surviving entity, New Rite Aid LLC, filed for Chapter 11 protection on behalf of the retailer a second time on May 5, 2025, and began closing all of its stores, estimated to be about 1,240 locations at the time.

Rite Aid filed a notice on Aug. 8 to close 11 more of its stores. Image source: Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rite Aid files notice to close 11 more stores

Rite Aid continues closing more stores than its original estimate, as it filed its 16th notice of additional store closing locations in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on Aug. 8, seeking approval to close 11 more stores and liquidate their assets.

The stores add to previously designated locations for closing in its second bankruptcy, for a total of 1,261 stores.

Objections to the additional store closing notice are due by Aug. 18.

The debtor has not indicated if any more stores remain to be closed. The retailer filed its final location closing order on July 10.

Rite Aid’s 16th additional closing notice includes 11 store closures in two states, Oregon (4) and Washington (7).

Rite Aid’s store closings in 16th additional closing notice:

Beaverton, Ore.

Eugene, Ore.

Springfield, Ore.

Tigard, Ore.

Bothell, Wash.

Centralia, Wash.

Monroe, Wash.

Spanaway, Wash.

Tacoma, Wash. (2)

Yakima, Wash.

Rite Aid already filed 16 notices of store closing locations with the original notice and an additional closing notice on May 9, followed by additional closing notices on May 15, May 23, May 30, two on June 6, June 13, June 20, June 27, July 3, July 11, July 18, July 21, July 25 and Aug. 1.

Rite Aid’s 261 store closures by state:

California (348)

Connecticut (15)

Delaware (29)

Idaho (7)

Maryland (23)

Massachusetts (4)

New Hampshire (47)

New Jersey (61)

New York (178)

Ohio (4)

Oregon (40)

Pennsylvania (354)

Vermont (5)

Virginia (26)

Washington (120)

CVS, Walgreens close hundreds of stores

Massive drugstore chain CVS in 2021 started a downsizing campaign to close 900 of its nearly 9,900 stores to reduce costs and losses, cutting 300 locations each year in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

The company expanded its downsizing campaign in 2025, revealing in its annual report in February that it would close 271 additional stores this year.

CVS rival Walgreens evaluated 2,000 of about 8,600 stores for potential closure and identified 1,200 locations to shutter over the next three years, with 500 set to close in fiscal year 2025.

