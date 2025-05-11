



A one-time mighty and national fast-food chain seems a lot like the famous Monty Python Black Knight. The Knight, who appeared in the iconic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” downplays his injuries as he gets hacked to pieces.

Black Knight: ‘Tis but a scratch.

Arthur: A scratch? Your arm’s off!

Black Knight: No, it isn’t.

Arthur: Well, what’s that then?

Black Knight: I’ve had worse.

Arthur: You liar!

It continues like this for a while until the Black Knight has lost both his arms and both his legs before telling Arthur,”All right; we’ll call it a draw.”

As Arthur leaves, the Knight is outraged and calls after him.

“Oh, oh, I see, running away then. You yellow bastards! Come back here and take what’s coming to you. I’ll bite your legs off!” the Knight yells.

Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips has had all of its limbs lopped off as the chain, which once had over 800 locations, has dwindled to three. Despite that, its owners remain hopeful (perhaps irrationally hopeful) of a comeback.

Fish and chips remains a popular menu item. Image source: Pixabay

Arthur Treacher’s tried a virtual comeback

Nathan’s Famous, the Coney Island hot dog chain known for its 4th of July eating contest, owns the Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips brand, and it had a plan for a comeback.

“Arthur Treacher’s was a major quick-service fried seafood chain founded in Columbus, Ohio, that hit its peak in the 1970s with more than 800 locations. The UK-style fish and chips chain was named after British actor Arthur Treacher, who was known for playing butler roles,” Nation’s Restaurant News reported.

None of that information appears on the seafood brand’s website, which is basically blank, aside from the addresses of the two remaining stores using the brand name.

Nathan’s tried to bring the brand back as a virtual kitchen in 2021.

“We are thrilled to provide operators across the country with the opportunity to add Arthur Treacher’s to their portfolio. Nathan’s Famous and Arthur Treacher’s have a long-standing relationship, and we have worked diligently to keep the brand’s traditional menu items while also evolving the menu to fit the Nathan’s mantra of the ‘craveable, memorable and Instagrammable’ product that we believe both operators and customers will love,” shared Nathan’s Vice President James Walker.

That effort, which included an expanded menu with more focus on shrimp, did not last very long. No statement has been made, but it’s probably telling, now that Nathan’s Famous does not make any mention of the Arthur Treacher’s brand on its website.

Arthur Treacher’s comeback unlikely

You could argue that Arthur Treacher’s is America’s second-most-famous barely existent seafood fast-food chain behind Long John Silver’s. The chain, however, refuses to die, and a third location recently opened.

The near-dead chain just opened its third restaurant in the Cleveland area, returning to a spot where it once had a location over 30 years ago.

After a fire delayed the homecoming, the new shop has opened for business.

“We’re here now. We’re ready to go. Full interior renovation, all new equipment. New hoods, you name it. We didn’t spare any expense on the inside of this building. It looks great and can’t wait for you guys to see it,” said Arthur Treacher’s Operations Director Oliver Savander, News 5 Cleveland reported.

The chain has not shared any plans for further expansion. Its near-blank website does include the hashtag “#treachyourself.” A search for that brings you to the company’s Facebook page, which offers sporadic posts to the company’s 3,100 followers.

Arthur Treacher’s social media presence, however, has been saluting its recent 50% growth in store count.

“This Lenten season just got even better. For the first time in a long time, you now have THREE opportunities for the best fish & chips in Ohio!” it shared.