



The global economy has experienced significant turbulence in recent years, with the restaurant industry being hit particularly hard. Unsustainable rising food, labor, and rent costs, paired with increasingly cautious consumer spending, have left restaurants struggling to stay afloat as customer visits continue to decline, putting even more pressure on the sector.

This challenging environment has forced many restaurants to close their doors forever. Even well-established chains have not been immune to this troublesome trend, with some undergoing mass closures and some even filing for bankruptcy to pay off mounting debt.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, around 17% of new restaurants close within their first year.

However, long-term restaurants have an even higher chance of shutting down, with around 50% closing within five years and only 34.6% of restaurants surviving beyond 10 years, according to Oysterlink.

Now, even neighborhood favorites, once many people’s go-to dining spots, are suffering the consequences.

An iconic New York restaurant closes after 52 years

After over 52 years in business, the beloved New York City restaurant Elephant & Castle has announced it will permanently close its doors, serving its last meal on August 17 at its 68 Greenwich Avenue location.

The restaurant’s website now has a statement on its home page that reads: “We are sad to announce that Elephant & Castle NYC will be permanently closing on August 17th, 2025. We thank you all for your support over the last 50 years!”

Elephant & Castle also shared the announcement on its Instagram account, where people flooded the comments section with messages expressing their sadness over the unexpected news.

One user commented, “I’m so sad this is happening. I loved this place.”

A loyal customer commented, “I am completely heartbroken, but also so grateful for the 50 years. My husband and I had our first date there decades ago…”

And another user commented, “We will love you forever. Thanks for taking care of the village for 50 years.”

The long-standing history behind Elephant & Castle

Elephant & Castle was founded in 1973 by George Schwarz, a German-born restaurateur who fled Europe with his family during World War II. Named after a London neighborhood, the restaurant quickly became a Greenwich Village staple for many generations.

In 1989, the restaurant expanded internationally when one of its Irish chefs was denied reentry to the U.S., prompting the owners to open a second location in Ireland, which remains open today.

Despite surviving the Covid-19 pandemic that forced it to close for almost four months, Elephant & Castle persevered over the next few years, serving guests amid a shaky economy and rising costs.

But the challenges continued to pile up. Following Schwarz’s death in 2016 and ongoing financial strains, the owners made the difficult decision to close the iconic restaurant forever after over five decades of memories and nostalgic meals.

