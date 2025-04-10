



It’s probably an understatement to say that most retailers have had to adjust their sails during the last several years.

The past half-decade or so has been marked with a seemingly unprecedented amount of volatility. And even the strongest retailers have been forced to adapt to the changing times or risk obsolescence.

Take, for example, the change Covid brought about.

Prior to the pandemic, a lot of us shopped more or less in the same way.

We might buy some things online, like clothes we were sure would fit us or household and personal care essentials from brands we knew were trustworthy.

But we’d still go to large brick-and-mortar stores to do the bulk of our shopping. Nobody really dreamed of getting groceries or all our furniture online, at least not in the long term.

But when Covid struck and many of us were at home for longer periods of time, we had no choice but to buy more things online. And much of that was stuff we weren’t used to buying online.

It could’ve been groceries, prescriptions, or even apparel we weren’t so sure would fit us (like those stationary bike shoes that are probably collecting dust under your bed right now).

A shopper walks past River Island Fashion Store on Bow Street in Lisburn, U.K. Image source: SOPA Images/Getty Images

Brick-and-mortar stores have had to adapt

Fast forward five years, and things aren’t really the same on this side of the pandemic.

Sure, many of us are back in the office and still swing by the supermarket to pick up our weekly groceries.

But many of our shopping habits remain changed.

A lot of those changes are in the clothing and accessories space. Fewer people have the motivation or desire to go into a brick-and-mortar store and pick through the clothing racks in search of their sizes, styles, or preferences.

It’s far easier to just hunt for a deal on your favorite website and order clothing to your home.

This is partly why traditional mall retailers such as Forever 21, Express, Rue 21, and so many others have struggled in recent years. The online competition — which often also offers competitive pricing — is just too great.

Iconic clothing store shutting down

And now, a popular clothing store in the U.K. is meeting a similar fate.

River Island, a high street brand with about 250 store locations nationwide, is closing the doors at its popular Vicar Lane Shopping Centre location in Chesterfield, U.K.

It will be holding a closing sale on April 19, 2025, in an effort to clear out inventory.

“Get 30% off full price and sale items, in-store ONLY. Don’t miss out, the store closes for good at 17:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 19, so now’s the time to grab a bargain!” the store wrote on Facebook.

River Island has struggled mightily during and after Covid.

It eliminated 350 jobs in 2020 and called the pandemic “one of the most significant challenges that River Island has ever faced.”

River Island is also planning to close its Willow Place location in Corby sometime in April.