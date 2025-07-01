A landmark sign that’s welcomed beach-goers to a popular strip of sand on the Lake Huron shoreline for decades looked a little different this Canada Day.

Reflecting a court decision last year that solidified ownership of a roughly two-kilometre section of land to the Chippewas of Saugeen First Nation, the iconic Sauble Beach sign was quietly changed overnight.

It now reads “Welcome to Saugeen Beach” in the same red lettering that’s marked the cut off from pavement to sand at the end of Main Street.

“What some see as just a sign change is, for us, a symbol of truth, resilience and the reclamation of what has always been ours,” wrote Saugeen First Nation Councillor Cheree Urscheler on social media Tuesday.

“Welcome to Saugeen Beach—-where the land remembers, and so do we.”

The First Nation spent years in court fighting for ownership of the beach, with the Municipality of South Bruce Peninsula, the Ontario government, and several local families taking issue with the claim.

Last December, the Ontario Court of Appeal sided with the First Nation, saying the federal government had breached the treaty it signed in 1854. In it, the First Nation and neighbouring Chippewas of Nawash surrendered Saugeen Peninsula, excluding five reserve territories.

In 1856, the Crown surveyed the land improperly, the court ruled. As a result, roughly 2.2 kilometres of land promised under the treaty was removed from the reserve. The federal government recognized the mistake in the 1970s and had supported Saugeen First Nation in its claim.

Today, the land covers an area west of Lakeshore Boulevard from Main Street and 7th Street North.

Municipality surprised by sign change

The Ontario Court of Appeal upheld a lower court decision in 2024 that the beach has always belonged to the Saugeen First Nation. (Cheree Urscheler / Facebook)

While many people were surprised to see the new sign Tuesday morning, elected officials said they were taken aback.

In a statement, the municipality said it was not notified, and while it respects that the land now belongs to Saugeen First Nation, it was disappointed not to have been made aware.

“The Sauble Beach sign is a well-known landmark with deep meaning for many people,” Mayor Jay Kirkland said.

“While we respect Saugeen First Nation’s right to make changes on their land, we believe open communication is important—especially when it involves something so symbolic to the broader community. We remain committed to respectful dialogue and working together in the spirit of mutual understanding,” Kirkland added.

CBC News has reached out to the First Nation to better understand how it will proceed with the name change, including how it’s used on maps and tourism materials. This story will be updated when that information is received.

When it first regained title to the land, Chief Conrad Richie said the beach was an important tourist destination and the First Nation would work with residents to maintain that.

The court had ordered the municipality to pay $1.67 million in legal fees to the First Nation, and ordered the province to pay $1.28 million, and the federal government $322,000. The town was also ordered to pay 50 per cent of the federal government’s $486,784 legal costs.

That cost agreement was also the subject of an appeal, and settlement is not yet known.